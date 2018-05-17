The Triangle Welcomes First Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, grounded in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a game-changer that appeals cross-generationally to travelers looking for an innovative, affordable hotel experience.

"We are extremely proud to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this new midscale lodging offering," said Trevor Walden, Vice President of Operations for Parks Hospitality Group. "Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a desirable choice for guests visiting the Triangle area."

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own "Top It" breakfast bar with hot items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, and a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip." market with gourmet snacks and drinks, including single-serve wine and beer. The tech-savvy hotels feature mobile check-in, Digital Key, free Wi-Fi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton Raleigh-Durham Airport is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

About Tru by Hilton



Tru by Hilton is a game-changing midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand is modern and functional, offering social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four areas where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests enjoy complimentary amenities, including a free Build Your Own 'Top It' breakfast with hot items, coffee, and tea; smaller, more modern, and efficiently designed guestrooms with a rolling desk and oversized windows for natural light; a multifunctional fitness center; and fast Wi-Fi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and connect with Tru by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Parks Hospitality Group



Parks Hospitality Group owns and manages seven hotels in North Carolina and Tennessee employing over 300 associates. We currently have hotels under development in North Carolina in Raleigh and Asheville and South Carolina in Greenville and Columbia and are proud franchisees of affiliates of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and Marriott International. For more information please visit www.parkshotels.com.

