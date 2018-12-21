NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Integration of biometric authentication system with mirror system to gain traction in the market. The advanced vehicle access systems based on biometric elements have enhanced vehicle security. The players developing vehicle identification, access and security features are focusing on improving vehicle security. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the truck mirror system market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing sales of pick up trucks in developed automotive markets

The pickup trucks play an important role in the transport industry for personal as well as commercial purposes. The developed automotive markets in North America, such as the US and Canada, witness high popularity and sales of pickup trucks for personal and commercial purpose.

Design complexities and high development cost of advanced rear-view mirrors

The transformation in rear view mirrors such as aerodynamic design and advanced features has increased its cost, which is hampering the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the truck mirror system market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Ficosa Internacional and Gentex the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing sales of pickup trucks in developed automotive markets and the integration of biometric authentication system with mirror system, will provide considerable growth opportunities to truck mirror system manufactures. Ficosa Internacional, Gentex, HondaLockMfg, Magna International, Murakami, and Samvardhana Motherson Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



