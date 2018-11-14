LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



With the rapid technological advancements, several truck-mounted crane manufacturers are incorporating the latest technologies such as telematics and software systems to meet the continuously evolving operational needs of the modern customers. Owing to such increasing adoption of modern technologies among the vendors, Technavio's analysts predict that the truck mounted crane market will register a CAGR of more than 9% by 2022.



Market Overview

Rapid growth of construction activities

The growth of construction activities in the advanced and emerging economies will boost the adoption of truck-mounted cranes in the forthcoming years. Owing to the increasing interest of the market players to enhance their geographic presence, the demand for truck-mounted cranes is likely to proliferate over the next few years.

Shortage of skilled operators

Operating the truck-mounted cranes requires technical expertise owing to the challenging nature of the construction jobs. However, companies are often facing a challenge in finding skilled crane operators for catering the end-user demands.

Competitive Landscape

The market has a moderately fragmented presence of truck mounted crane manufacturers increasingly focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to improve their market positions. This will result the market to witness intense competition in the forthcoming years. The continuously increasing construction activities, especially from the developing countries will further encourage the market players to launch innovative product offerings.



