The True Life Companies Acquires Seven Acres Outside Denver for Duplex Development

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The True Life Companies (TTLC), a real estate private equity firm focused on repurposing underutilized property to create new housing options in high-need U.S. markets, announced today the newest addition to its portfolio of seven acres of land in Adams County that it has identified as a prime location for the development of for-sale duplex homes.

Located at 6501 Lowell Boulevard, the parcel is approximately one-half mile from RTD FasTracks B-Line Westminster Station and just three stops from Union Station in downtown Denver. TTLC will begin the planning, entitlement and development process that results in a "shovel-ready" site that is expected to deliver new housing for the next generation of homeowners.

"The mission of The True Life Companies is to provide solutions to the housing crisis, one neighborhood at a time," said Scott Clark, chairman and CEO of The True Life Companies. "There is no indication that the demand for housing in Denver will slow down any time soon, so getting transit-oriented sites like these into productive use provides much-needed housing alternatives closer to work. The positive effects of transit-oriented housing is reducing traffic impact, while creating conditions that improve the quality of life for residents."

TTLC was founded to serve as a key conduit for homebuilders, municipalities and property owners seeking to provide attainably-priced housing options and economic opportunities that support the nation's severely supply-constrained cities and metro suburbs.

The team is led by industry insiders with over 100 years combined experience in homebuilding, development, public planning and the entitlement process for nationally recognized residential developers. In 2008, these experts recognized a seismic shift in the way homebuilders were fueling their development pipelines with shorter-term build opportunities in areas with existing infrastructure.

TTLC has nearly $300 million in assets under management and is in process of securing entitlements that would bring more than 2,000 future homesites to markets in Denver, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Irvine, California. For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.

