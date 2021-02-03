The True Life Companies Targets Denver Area for Townhome Development with Latest Land Acquisition

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The True Life Companies (TTLC), a real estate firm focused on repurposing underutilized property to create new housing options in high-need U.S. markets, announced today that it has acquired control of approximately five acres in Adams County. TTLC has identified the site as an ideal location for the development of attainable for-sale townhomes.

Located at 2922 W. 56th Ave., the parcel is approximately one-half mile from RTD FasTracks G-Line Clear Creek and Federal Station, and just three stops from Union Station in downtown Denver as well as a short three-mile drive to downtown. TTLC will begin the planning, entitlement and development process that results in a "shovel-ready" site that is expected to deliver new housing for the next generation of homeowners.

"Denver has been one of the fastest growing areas in the nation for more than a decade," said Scott Clark, chairman and CEO of The True Life Companies. "This population growth, combined with a lack of affordable single-family homes, has created pent-up demand. Generating sustainable communities that promote accessible transportation choices creates much-needed housing alternatives and significant community benefits."

TTLC was founded to serve as a key conduit for homebuilders, municipalities and property owners seeking to provide attainably priced housing options. These new communities create home ownership opportunities that support the nation's severely supply-constrained cities and metro suburbs, creating economic opportunity in the process.

The team is led by industry insiders with over 100 years combined experience in homebuilding, development, public planning and the entitlement process for nationally recognized residential developers. In 2008, these experts recognized a seismic shift in the way homebuilders were fueling their development pipelines with shorter-term build opportunities in areas with existing infrastructure.

TTLC has nearly $300 million in assets under management and is in process of securing entitlements that would bring more than 2,000 future homesites to markets in Denver, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco. TTLC recently announced another Adams County duplex project at 6501 Lowell Boulevard in Denver.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Irvine, California. For more information on TTLC's portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE The True Life Companies

