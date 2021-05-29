The True Story Behind Call of Duty's Ronin on The Shawn Ryan Show

"I made a promise to myself that day that I am stronger than hate," said Tu Lam. Tweet this

Lam opened up about his childhood, how he overcame Asian racism at a young age, his military career and success in the entertainment industry. He recounts a visit to the principal's office when he was in third grade where he was belittled by the mother of his bully and the administration did nothing.

"She told me that my kind don't belong here and that I need to go back home to my country," said Tu Lam. "I made a promise to myself that day that I am stronger than hate."

Lam fulfilled his promise, joined the Army and became a Green Beret. He served in the military for 23 years, 20 of those years in special operations. After retiring from the service he founded Ronin Tactics, became the inspiration behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Daniel "Ronin" Shinoda and Co-Host of Forged In Fire: Knife or Death on History Channel.

