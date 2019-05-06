The Trusted IoT Alliance Announces Grand Finale for the Smart E-Mobility Challenge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trusted IoT Alliance ( TIoTA ), an ecosystem of more than 50 organizations working together to build open source trusted systems for IoT with blockchain and related technologies, today announced the final series of events for its Smart E-Mobility Challenge. TIoTA conceived the E-Mobility Challenge to spur the development and commercialization of the emerging marketplace for e-mobility. MachNation, a global independent IoT research and benchmarking firm is co-producing the Challenge.

The Challenge has leveraged the ecosystem of services that already exists for electric vehicles in Europe. The primary vehicle selected for the challenge is a Jaguar I-PACE, provided by Bosch. Over the course of the Challenge's PACE Tour, the car has been available in select European cities for competitors to access, work on their entries, and conduct hackathons.

The PACE Tour kicked off in February at the T-Labs and T-Systems Blockchain Mobility Hackathon at Barcelona and made subsequent stops in Stuttgart and Zurich. The final two stops on the PACE Tour are slated for Munich at events hosted by Siemens on May 7 and by BMW Group on May 8; On May 14 at the BCX19 hackathon and on May 15-16 at Bosch Connected World (BCW19) in Berlin. The events will be documented on the TIoTA Challenge Wall.

TIoTA has several events planned for Bosch Connected World:

Participation in the E-Mobility Hackathon and related activities at BCX19 on May 14 .

. An E-Mobility discussion panel on May 15 at 1:35pm on the Lab Stage. The panel will be followed by a keynote address, Challenge video and presentation of the Challenge awards by Alexy Khrabrov , Chief Community Officer of TIoTA.

at on the Lab Stage. The panel will be followed by a keynote address, Challenge video and presentation of the Challenge awards by , Chief Community Officer of TIoTA. A joint exhibit with T-Labs in booth S27 on May 15-16 , showcasing the Challenge participants including T-Labs' prototype of a DLT-based sharing ecosystem for electronic vehicles building on trusted machine IDs, secure DLT payments and the reliable data storage in blockchains. The business benefits of this joint PoC with Bosch, G+D Mobile Security GmbH, Riddle & Code, Jolocom, Ubirch, Fetch.AI and Share&Charge, include securing identities, reduction in transactions fees, allowing auditability of data, instant & digital user onboarding as well as the monetization of data in open data market places.

, showcasing the Challenge participants including T-Labs' prototype of a DLT-based sharing ecosystem for electronic vehicles building on trusted machine IDs, secure DLT payments and the reliable data storage in blockchains. The business benefits of this joint PoC with Bosch, G+D Mobile Security GmbH, Riddle & Code, Jolocom, Ubirch, Fetch.AI and Share&Charge, include securing identities, reduction in transactions fees, allowing auditability of data, instant & digital user onboarding as well as the monetization of data in open data market places. The challenge participants are:

The winning entries will provide the most innovative solution that exemplifies progressive automation and connectivity features by enabling the Jaguar to discover charging stations, pay for electricity, discover additional services, and so on. The judges will determine which entries accomplish the following specific goals of the Challenge – a) interoperability, b) ease of use, and c) the ability to pay for electricity on the single invoice.

About MachNation

MachNation is the only firm exclusively dedicated to testing and researching Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, middleware, and services. MachNation owns and runs MachNation IoT Test Environment (MIT-E), the industry's only independent, hands-on, benchmarking lab for IoT platforms. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting IoT technologies including their impact on digitization, hardware, communication services, applications and support tools. MachNation participates in many of the world's most exclusive IoT events and contributes regularly to leading IoT and business press. For more information, please visit https://www.machnation.com .

About TIoTA

TIoTA is a result of the collaboration amongst passionate technologists working to leverage blockchain infrastructure to secure and scale IoT ecosystems. TIoTA seeks to enable trust in the data produced by such IoT systems in a distributed ledger/blockchain agnostic fashion, thereby enabling a decentralized trust model for interoperable digitized identities of physical goods, documents, immobilized assets, sensors, and machines. Visit trusted-iot.org and search #tiotachallenges and #tiotamobility to learn more.

Media Contact

Evan Birkhead

press@trusted-iot.org

+1 908.910.6988

SOURCE Trusted IoT Alliance

