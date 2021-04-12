The Truth About Cancer® World Premiere of 'Quest for The Cures [FINAL CHAPTER]' - Coming April 21st

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21st, The Truth About Cancer® (TTAC) will be releasing a brand-new cancer documentary mini-series ("docu-series") with never-before-seen footage and interviews with over 150 experts from 25 countries across the globe.

It's called "Quest for the Cures: FINAL CHAPTER" and it's the eighth docu-series that TTAC, world-renowned for their cancer information and films, has released since 2014.



The Truth About Cancer®

According to TTAC founders, Ty and Charlene Bollinger: "This is the most comprehensive cancer docu-series that we've ever produced!"



In each episode of [FINAL CHAPTER], a brand new international panel of doctors, scientists, researchers and cancer survivors reveal revolutionary cancer preventatives, therapies, and life-saving treatments that can protect you and your loved ones from cancer.



You can register and watch for free at the following website: www.TheTruthAboutCancer.us



Ty and Charlene Bollinger are founders of The Truth About Cancer®. After losing several family members to cancer (including Ty's mother and father), they began a quest to learn all they possibly could about natural cancer treatments and the medical industry.



"Quest for the Cures: FINAL CHAPTER" is their latest endeavor to freely share the truth about cancer with the world. Their message is clear. Cancer is not a death sentence. There is always hope.



If you would like to watch this docu-series absolutely free, please visit www.TheTruthAboutCancer.us

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



SOURCE The Truth About Cancer

Related Links

http://www.TheTruthAboutCancer.us

