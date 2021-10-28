The Truth About Gambling: TV Special Premiers Saturday, October 30th at 7 P.M. on Local Detroit CBS Station

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZC tackles the issue of problem gambling by telling real-life stories of three people currently in recovery in The Truth About Gambling, premiering Saturday, October 30th at 7 P.M. on local CBS Detroit. Their stories detail their road to addiction and how they got their lives back on track. See video trailer at https://vimeo.com/638759683.

Anyone who needs help with problem gambling will be given information on how to get help and encouraged never to lose hope.

This program is particularly timely as Michiganians are being inundated with advertising prompting online gaming. "Millions of dollars are pouring into this state for marketing and advertising, and residents are being enticed to gamble continuously. Our families are under siege, and young people are being targeted. It's time to sound the alarm," explained EZC Executive Director Doreen Turk-White. "It's affecting all ages, and many young people's lives hang in the balance while gamers work to get them hooked on gambling before they even get a chance to establish themselves and get on the road to a good life."

According to a prevalence study conducted by David A. Hartman, Ph.D at Western Michigan University, one-hundred fifty-thousand Michigan residents are addicted to gambling. Only one in ten people are stepping forward for help. And up to 40 percent of problem gamblers have attempted suicide.

Gambling doesn't just impact the person placing the bets. Statistics show that the children and families of gamblers also suffer tremendously. The most recent research from the National Center for Responsible Gaming estimates that 6 to 9 percent of young people and young adults experience problems related to gambling – a higher rate than among adults, attributed to the convenience of mobile technology.

The Truth About Gambling is sponsored by EZC, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, and InSight Youth and Family Connections. EZC is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities find prevention services and support needed for problems that threaten the wellbeing of individuals and families. For more information, contact Delora Hall Tyler at (248) 354-8705 or email [email protected].

