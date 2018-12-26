LONDON, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions to gain traction in the market. Convergence of IoT, data analytics, and cloud computing fuels innovations in the intelligent automation technologies and enables end-users with competitive advantage over conventional management system. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the tunnel automation market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing focus of the government on tunnel safety

Tunnel infrastructure requires extensive automation to ensure maximum safety and availability of tunnel systems for vehicles and travelers. This is one of the key factors driving the tunnel automation market.

Increasing number of cybersecurity concerns

Automation systems are highly susceptible to cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity is one of the emerging issues in the industries relying heavily on automation.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the tunnel automation market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing focus of the government on tunnel safety and the integration of IoT and cloud with tunnel automation solutions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to tunnel automation manufactures. ABB, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, SICK, and Siemens are some of the major companies covered in this report.



