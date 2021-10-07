The Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays off the Mortgages on 50 Homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce it has paid, in-full, the mortgages on 50 homes of fallen first responder families and Gold Star families.

It is the largest one-day mortgage payoff in Tunnel to Towers history, and was made possible, in part, by the outpouring of support the foundation received as America observed the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. All across the country, Americans showed their compassion for our nation's heroes and support for The Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the organization's Never Forget programs (Never Forget Walk, Never Forget Concert, NYC 5K Run and Walk). Because of that, these 50 families will never have to make another mortgage payment again.

"This year, Americans came together to remember the incredible loss of life that occurred 20 years ago when evil struck at the heart of our great nation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to NEVER FORGET what happened on that day and so many people across the country have joined us on our mission of doing good by giving back to our heroes, both living and fallen. Thanks to the generosity of this great nation, these 50 families will never have to worry about making another mortgage payment, and will always have a place to call home." said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

The 50 homes are in 18 different states, stretching from coast to coast and will help the families of fallen Police Officers, Firefighters, Deputies, and service members of nearly every branch of military service.

20 Police Officers

Including 15 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness

12 Firefighters

Including 5 who responded to Ground Zero and lost their lives to 9/11 illness

1 Sheriff's Deputy

1 State Trooper

1 Conservation Officer

6 U.S. Army

3 U.S. Navy

3 U.S. Marine Corps

3 U.S. Air Force

To learn more about these heroes and see a full list of the families receiving mortgage payoffs go to T2T.org. For pictures and background on these heroes, click here .

On September 11, 2001, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller laid down his life to save others when America was attacked. For 20 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored Stephen's legacy by supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage-free smart homes to our nation's catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

This year the Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to deliver 200 homes this year in honor of its 20th anniversary. By the end of the year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 450 homes across its programs.

For more information on Tunnel to Towers' mission to support America's veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, please go to T2T.org and consider donating just $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation's first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org .

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

SOURCE Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Related Links

http://T2T.org

