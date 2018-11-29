The TURBULENT Watch, Swiss Exclusivity Within Reach

BERKEL EN RODENRIJS, Netherlands, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Watch manufacturer Bastian Antoni is delighted to introduce their debut Swiss timepiece, the TURBULENT. With its handsome 45 mm diameter case in hand brushed steel and open heart dial design, the TURBULENT is a prime example of future watch trends. In addition to its appearance, the competitive pricing makes it one of the best values currently on the market.

The name TURBULENT reflects the one-of-a-kind case design that gives the watch its unique and distinctive appearance. It is manufactured exclusively with quality components and powered by a highly reliable Swiss automatic movement. These combined aspects make the Bastian Antoni timepiece an ideal watch for the man who appreciates a striking design and Swiss-built quality.

The watch boasts a 316L stainless steel case with a see-through back. Its stainless steel case houses a large double domed sapphire crystal treated with anti-reflective coating. Below the crystal lies the elegant dial that is designed with a sun-ray pattern to reflect light at its absolute best. The open dial design accentuates the Swiss made SW200-1 Prémium Open Balance movement with 26 jewels inside. To finish the elegant look, the watch is completed with a genuine leather strap with a deployant buckle for enjoyable daily use.

The TURBULENT is available in both brown and black. For a limited time three additional special introductory editions are being offered. The first special edition is a full black stainless steel version named 'Black Hour'. Also available are two special edition versions in rose gold.

"We strive to deliver high quality Swiss watches for the timepiece enthusiast, at the best possible price", says CEO Peter Bastian van Wezel. Priced at $930, the TURBULENT presents one of the best values on the market. The watch comes with a full Bastian Antoni exchange policy and is delivered in a luxury wooden box.

About Bastian Antoni

Peter Bastian and Robert Antoni were brought together by their mutual passion for designing and building the perfect modern Swiss time piece at a price that they themselves could afford. Four years later, after gathering and collaborating with teams of experts, their research and commitment to this shared dream has resulted in the proud ownership of their own Swiss watch brand.

More information: https://www.bastianantoni.com/

Press kit: https://www.bastianantoni.com/presskit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bastianantoniwatches/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bastianantoni

Contact:

Robert Antoni van Wezel

Mail: info@bastianantoni.com

Phone: +31-(0)-85-00-22-357

SOURCE Bastian Antoni B.V.