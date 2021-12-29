The Turkish Automotive Industry is the pillar of the European Automotive Industry

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey has become one of the most important manufacturers and suppliers of European automobile manufacturers in recent years. Thanks to the knowledge it holds, as well as its young and qualified workforce, the Turkish automotive and supply industry has become the most important production and supply center for many international manufacturers, particularly Germany and France.

In 2020, Ford Otosan produced 455,000 vehicles, Oyak-Renault 378,000, and Mercedes-Benz 19,450 vehicles, in Turkey. The Turkish Automotive Industry's exports to EU countries reached a total of 17 billion US dollars between January and November 2021. In the same period, exports of the Automotive supply Industry to EU countries amounted to 6.4 billion US dollars.

TAYSAD President Albert Saydam said, "Turkey has become one of the world's leading production centers with its nearly 500 thousand employees, more than 1,000 companies and 31 specialized industrial zones in the automotive sector. At the same time, with its location and potential, it is an important and supportive country for European Union countries such as France and Germany to stay in the first place in competitive conditions in the international market".

Human resources and innovation power

In the transformation process experienced with the transition to electromobility and autonomous vehicles, the Turkish automotive sector has proven that it can actively contribute to the change in the sector with innovative technology. High productivity and profitability, as well as the presence of a dynamic domestic market and the ability to access many important markets through Turkey are considered among the most significant factors in the preference of international manufacturers in Turkey. In research conducted with German automotive industry executives, besides the innovative power of the Turkish automotive industry, the qualifications of its employees are also seen as an important factor.

OIB President Baran Çelik: "The features of our country, such as being very close to Europe, having qualified human resources and high production and export experience, show that we can turn these developments into opportunities. According to the figures announced in the previous days, the Turkish economy grew by 7.4 percent in the third quarter of the year, exceeding expectations. This shows that our economy is strong and vibrant despite the pandemic conditions."

Innovative and promising industry

Approximately 25% of Turkish automotive industry employees have at least a bachelor's degree. Due to the young population, many of the industry's skilled workers are at the forefront of new technological developments. For example, many start-ups are established and developed in Turkey. The October 2020 report of Endeavor Global, which provides consultancy services to entrepreneurs and aims to create an international network by including entrepreneurial companies in its network, draws attention to the fact that Turkish start-ups are very dynamic and successful.

The automotive supply industry has more than 130 research and development centers accredited by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Turkey, where new products and production processes are developed. There are 190 accredited R&D and Design Centers in Turkey, where automotive manufacturers and suppliers develop innovative products and production processes.

