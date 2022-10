The Turkish B2C Ecommerce Industry is Expected to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2026 at a 12.82% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Turkey is expected to grow by 16.07% on annual basis to reach US$10.9 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Turkey promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.82% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$9.4 billion in 2021 to reach US$17.7 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Turkey. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services.

It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Turkey.

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Turkey.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Hepsiburada

N11

Sahibinden

Trendyol

Banabi

Getir Yemek

Macrocenter

Yemeksepeti

Zomato

Biletall

Enuygun

Marti

oBilet

Tatilbudur

Scope

This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the Turkey B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Turkey User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

User Statistics

Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Turkey Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, Hepsiburada, N11, Sahibinden, Trendyol)

Turkey Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Biletall, Enuygun, Marti, oBilet, Tatilbudur )

Turkey Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Banabi, Getir Yemek, Macrocenter, Yemeksepeti, Zomato )

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Website Based

Live Streaming

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Cross Border

Domestic

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Mobile

Desktop

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Turkey B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

