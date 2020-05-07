The Tuxon, A Modern Boutique Hotel, Named The First Design Hotels™ Property In Arizona

The Tuxon joins the Design Hotels™ network of the world's most sophisticated hospitality brands with properties that span a wide variety of fascinating locales – from world capitals and mountaintops to off-the-beaten-path escapes. As a Design Hotels™ destination, The Tuxon will tap into an engaged community of travelers who seek original, inspiring experiences in new and intriguing places.

While The Tuxon offers guests a stunning setting and state-of-the-art amenities, its spirit is one of approachability, authenticity, and openness says The Tuxon's co-creator and Tucson native Vishal Patel. "The Tuxon was born out of our desire to create an authentic, modern Southwest experience in the community we know and love. To be named a Design Hotels™ destination is both humbling and rewarding, and our team could not be more thrilled to share The Tuxon experience with guests from across the region and around the world alike," said Vishal Patel.

''The Tuxon is a fantastic addition to our portfolio," said Markus Schreyer, Design Hotels'™ Senior Vice President, Americas and Business Innovation. "As our first member in Arizona, we can't wait to share this hotel and the incredibly rich destination with our global community. Originals Vishal Patel and Sunny Patel have tapped into exactly the values we hold: a socially-centered hub deeply rooted in its surroundings."

Each year, more than 400 hotels apply to become members of the Design Hotels™ portfolio. Only five percent are approved, and the chosen few are recognized for demonstrating "a passion for cultural authenticity and genuine hospitality that is enhanced by thought-provoking design and architecture."

Situated near Sentinel Peak – in an area known as the "birthplace of Tucson" – The Tuxon provides an ideal balance between the vibrancy of the city's thriving downtown and the natural beauty of its surrounding desertscape, which includes hundreds of miles of hiking and bicycle trails. By day, The Tuxon is a gathering place for adventure seekers and culture-loving vacationers. By night, the hotel's pool scene serves as a relaxed, sociable setting for cocktails and conversation. One of the property's most alluring features will be its newly constructed Welcome Building, which will serve as the hotel's social hub, attracting and entertaining guests with an indoor / outdoor bar, locally-inspired food and beverages, live music, tastings, craft workshops, and much more.

The hotel's 112 rooms feature design and custom furnishings inspired by the region's American, Mexican, and Native American roots, including rustic grey wood, saddled leather, and potted local succulents. The rooms are decorated with a playful collection of cheeky and contemporary artworks inspired by Arizona's cowboy culture, desert landscape, and colorful textiles. Modern amenities include walk-in rain showers, 1GB fiber internet, 50" UHD TVs with casting capabilities, and curated minibars. In addition, The Tuxon's technology-forward check-in process allows guests to curate the experience they desire, whether it's checking in through their mobile phones only, or through a socially distancing in-person interaction.

"We continue to take all of the proactive steps needed to ensure a safe and clean environment. Prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and future guests remains of the upmost importance," said Vishal Patel. "We are excited to share our vision with our community and the world."

About The Tuxon

A modern boutique hotel located in the heart of Tucson, The Tuxon seamlessly blends the city's calming, natural beauty and storied past with its emerging arts and culture scene. By day, the hotel is a destination for adventure seekers drawn to desert trails and mountain landscapes. By night, the bar and pool serve as an alluring getaway for cocktails and conversation. The Tuxon features 112 thoughtfully designed guestrooms offering all of the conveniences of a modern hotel. With color palettes, materials, textures, and finishes that are inspired by a conflux of the region's American Mexican, and Native American roots, the rooms feature rustic grey wood fixtures, saddled leather, potted local succulents, and artwork that celebrates the hotel's unique connection to its desert surroundings just steps away. Embracing an elevated and immersive experience, and the renaissance reshaping the city, The Tuxon brings the best of the outside in, with an inspired design that reflects its stunning surroundings.

www.thetuxonhotel.com

About Design Hotels™

Design Hotels™ represents and markets a curated selection of over 300 independent hotels in more than 60 countries across the globe. More than a collection of hotels, the company is a collection of stories. Each property reflects the ideas of a visionary hotelier, an "Original", someone with a passion for genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, thought-provoking design and architecture. Each "Original" stands for the individual, aesthetic and service-driven experience that his or her hotel provides. Founded by Claus Sendlinger in 1993, Design Hotels™ offers its members insightful travel industry knowledge, from market trend consultancy to international sales representation. The company has its headquarters in Berlin and branches in London, Los Angeles, New York and Singapore. Executive Board members are: Peter Cole (CEO), Serdar Kutucu (COO) and Sascha Wolff (CFO). In 2015, Design Hotels™ joined forces with Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG®), enabling its member hotels to have both a greater and more selective reach while offering its Community the benefit of a prominent loyalty program. Since February 13, 2019 Marriott International unites the former SPG®, Marriott Rewards® and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® into the leading loyalty program of the industry: Marriott Bonvoy. Members can earn and redeem point in participating Design Hotels™ members.

www.designhotels.com

www.designhotels.com/original-experiences

