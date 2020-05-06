The TVU One Mobile Transmitter with Embedded 5G Module Is Now Shipping from TVU Networks

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , a technology and market leader in IP and cloud based live video solutions, has begun shipping its TVU One 1080p HDR and 4K HDR mobile cellular transmitters with an integrated 5G module. TVU has been working with Quectel in developing the current embedded 5G module for its main cellular transmitter used in news, sports, streaming and other live video applications. TVU also worked with network carrier China Telecom on its development.

"Since our announcement of 5G support more than a year ago, we've been actively partnering with major cellular network carriers and manufacturers and working with broadcast stations in testing and deploying 5G technology with our cellular transmitters globally. With the release of our TVU One models with an integrated true 5G module, broadcasters in countries with working 5G infrastructure can immediately take full advantage of the 5G network to transmit 1080p FHD or 4K HDR quality video for remote field reporting," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "The release of our TVU One with a 5G module is a part of our effort at TVU to support business continuity during these challenging times. We continue to work tirelessly to deliver innovative solutions and services designed to help our customers and the larger community worldwide."

"4K/8K live video streaming has high demands for network bandwidth, data rate and latency, which can be perfectly addressed with 5G technology. Quectel has been working with TVU since the early stages of 5G technology, and we are delighted to see that the TVU One cellular mobile transmitter, powered by our high performance commercial 5G modules, is now available on the market and will improve the way major media organizations are reporting on emergencies, anytime and anywhere," said Patrick Qian, Chairman and CEO of Quectel. "As a world leader in IoT innovations, we have been focusing on delivering 5G modules with best-in-class wireless performance and simple to integrate designs. We will continuously support TVU to accelerate the deployment of its products to more countries worldwide."

TVU One 1080p HDR and 4K HDR are TVU's 6th generation mobile IP video transmitters. With the introduction of embedded 5G in the TVU transmitter line, remote production now enters a whole new phase with a TVU One solution that delivers HEVC/H.265 efficient video compression, patented TVU Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) algorithm for superior transmission reliability, true 60 FPS frame rate, 10-bit HDR support and the ability to send at 70Mbps over a 5G cellular infrastructure. TVU One also transmits simultaneously over multiple aggregated connections, including cellular 3G/4G/LTE/5G, microwave, satellite, BGAN, WiFi and Ethernet.

Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winning TVU Networks has over 3,000 customers globally. The TVU Networks family of IP and cloud-based transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP and cloud HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com .

