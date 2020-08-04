The two most experienced minds in IP Ethics merge

WASHINGTON and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael McCabe and Emil Ali today announced the launch of McCabe & Ali LLP, a law firm that merges the practices of the country's two most experienced and respected Intellectual Property (IP) ethics lawyers. With two patent attorneys at the helm, McCabe// Ali will handle USPTO Office of Enrollment and Discipline (OED) ethics investigations, disciplinary trials and federal court appeals. The firm will also consult with patent and trademark practitioners, law firms, and in-house legal departments to ensure compliance with professional conduct rules.

Having individually handled hundreds of highly sensitive ethics investigations, together McCabe//Ali will bring decades of substantive technical, legal, and ethics experience to their global clients. "Combining the expertise and experience that Emil and Mike bring to the law — the two attorneys who understand the world of IP ethics like no other lawyers out there — is extraordinary," says Terry Rea, Partner and Vice-Chair of the Intellectual Property Group at Crowell & Moring. "McCabe//Ali will be the go-to for lawyers and law firms in the intellectual property field," adds Rea, former Acting and Deputy Director of the USPTO.



After twenty years as a practicing IP litigator, since 2011, McCabe has represented more than 200 patent and trademark practitioners in professional discipline investigations and proceedings before the USPTO. Ali spent years on the regulatory side, working within OED as an attorney. In addition to working on scores of disciplinary investigations, Ali assisted in the 2013 re-drafting of the agency's ethics rules.



OED investigations defense

A high stakes law firm, McCabe//Ali will represent patent attorneys and agents, trademark attorneys, law firms and in-house IP departments accused of malpractice or violating the USPTO Rules of Professional Conduct. Lawyers found guilty of violating the USPTO's ethics rules can be suspended or disbarred. In addition, McCabe//Ali will assist lawyers and students who are denied entry into the Patent Bar through the USPTO patent practitioner admission and appeal process.



"A client won't find their expertise anywhere else — they bring an underlying knowledge of patent and trademark subject-matter combined with the unique understanding of legal ethics," says Kevin E. Noonan, Ph.D., Partner and Chair of McDonnel Boehnen Hulbright & Berghoff, Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals Practice Group.



Law firm compliance and risk management consulting and CLEs

McCabe//Ali will consult directly with law firms and in-house counsel on compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, including auditing IP practices for ethics compliance and providing in-house seminars on ethics and risk management. As part of their launch, McCabe//Ali will provide an invitation-only complimentary ethics Continuing Legal Education (CLE) seminar.



"Five steps for IP attorneys to avoid malpractice and ethics risks in a post-COVID-19 world," will be held on September 7, 2020. McCabe//Ali also runs IPethics & INsights, an award-winning blog, at www.ipethicslaw.com.



