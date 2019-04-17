NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing demand for two-wheelers across the globe will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various emerging economies have witnessed considerable rise in the sales of two-wheelers, in turn, positively impacting the two-wheeler tire market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, widening pool of aging two-wheelers in mature markets including the US and Japan will further contribute to the growing demand for replacement tires. As a result, the growing adoption of two-wheelers will further proliferate the growth of two-wheeler tire market in the long run. Analysts have predicted that the two-wheeler tire market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767777/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies

One of the growth drivers of the global two-wheeler tire market is the prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies. The increasing focus of global tire manufacturers on two-wheeler-dominant emerging economies will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global two-wheeler tire market facing blow of US-China trade war

One of the challenges in the growth of the global two-wheeler tire market is the global two-wheeler tire market facing blow of US-China trade war. Automotive tires and synthetic rubber have been dragged into this US-China trade war, and this will affect the prospects of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the two-wheeler tire market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Most vendors engaged in tire manufacturing have started using advanced tire manufacturing techniques and processes for lowering carbon emissions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767777/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

