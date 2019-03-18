The Tyre Market in Southeast Asia: 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 - Analysis & Forecasts by Vehicle, Tyre, End Market, and Region

DUBLIN, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Tyre Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Tyre Types, By End Markets, By Vehicle Types, By Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing demand for passenger vehicles, domestic manufacturing, and opportunities in the aftermarket have propelled the demand for tyres in the South East region.

Moreover, government visions such as Indonesia vision 2045 and Vietnam vision 2035, would result in an increase in the level of disposable income in the region. This would further result in higher adoption of vehicles and would spur the growth of the tyre market in South East Asia over the next six years.

According to this research, the South East Asia Tyre market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% during 2018-2024.

The report thoroughly covers the South East Asia tyre market by vehicle types, tyre types, end markets, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Radial Tyre is the key revenue generating segment in the South East Asia tyre market revenues owing to its low life-cycle cost and high deployment, especially in the passenger vehicles and two & three wheeler vehicles.

In passenger vehicles, majorly radial tyres are installed due to the availability of certain key features such as higher safety, long-term value and lower life-cycle cost. Radial tires are expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well due to a surge in the sales of passenger vehicles in the region.

Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia have captured key pie in 2017. Further, government plans such as Indonesia's vision 2045 and Malaysia's Industrial Linkage Programme (ILP) would help the tyre industry to grow in the region. In addition to these countries, Vietnam would emerge as the key revenue generating market during the forecast period due to the implementation of Vietnam 2035.

The reports offer a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

Tyre Types

Radial

Bias

End Markets

OEM

Replacement

Vehicle Types

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Two and Three Wheeler Vehicles

Countries

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Myanmar

Cambodia

Rest of the South East Asia Region

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. South East Asia Tyre Market Overview

3.1 South East Asia Tyre Market Revenues and Volumes, 2014-2024F

3.2 South East Asia Tyre Market Revenues Share, By Countries, 2017

3.3 South East Asia Tyre Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 South East Asia Tyre Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. South East Asia Tyre Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. South East Asia Tyre Market Trends



6. Indonesia Tyre Market Overview

6.1 Indonesia Tyre Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F

6.2 Indonesia Tyre Market Revenue Share, By Vehicle Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.3 Indonesia Tyre Market Revenue Share, By Tyre Types, 2017 & 2024F

6.4 Indonesia Tyre Market Revenue Share, By End Markets, 2017 & 2024F

6.5 Indonesia Tyre Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

6.6 Indonesia Tyre Market Overview, By Tyre Types

6.7 Indonesia Tyre Market Overview, By End Markets

6.8 Indonesia Tyre Market - Key Performance Indicators

6.9 Indonesia Tyre Market Opportunity Matrix



7. Malaysia Tyre Market Overview



8. Singapore Tyre Market Overview



9. Thailand Tyre Market Overview



10. Philippines Tyre Market Overview



11. Vietnam Tyre Market Overview



12. Myanmar Tyre Market Overview



13. Cambodia Tyre Market Overview



14. Rest of Southeast Asia Tyre Market Overview

14.1 Others Tyre Market Revenues and Volume, 2014-2024F



15. Southeast Asia Tyre Market Competitive Benchmarking

15.1 Competitive Benchmarking

15.2 Southeast Asia Tyre Market Revenue Share, By Types, By Country



16. Company Profiles

16.1 General Company Establishment Michelin

16.2 Bridgestone Corporation

16.3 Continental AG

16.4 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

16.5 Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

16.6 The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

16.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

16.8 Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

16.9 Giti Tire Corporation

16.10 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.



17. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pc594p/the_tyre_market?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

