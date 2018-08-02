The U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce And Florida And Department Of Management Services' Office Of Supplier Diversity Sign Agreement To Boost Small Businesses "Ambassador Agreement Assists South Florida Businesses In Governmental Contracting"

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Department of Management Services' Office of Supplier Diversity (OSD) announces a special event where an Ambassador Agreement will be executed to increase contracting opportunities for Florida's woman-, veteran-, and minority-owned small businesses. The agreement will enhance the working relationship between the Chamber and OSD to increase the number of certified business enterprises in the state and to help businesses become more competitive with their bid proposals. The event is not open to the public.

"Our mission is to engage small businesses in government contracting opportunities," said Hue T. Reynolds, Executive Director of OSD. "This collaboration will serve as a springboard for the state's certification program in South Florida as state agencies continue to seek ways to include supplier diversity in their contracts."

"We have worked closely with OSD over the past year, and it is our distinct honor to further strengthen this relationship to help South Florida's small business community," said Doug Mayorga, the U.S Minority Chamber CEO & President, " The Chamber regularly organized conferences about specialized economic, procurement development and reports seeking to be a platform for exchange of knowledge, certification, contracting and expertise in shaping the future of disadvantage minority companies in the State of Florida."

About the Office of Supplier Diversity: The Office of Supplier Diversity certifies and assists Florida-based woman, veteran, and minority small business owners in better understanding and securing state government procurement opportunities. For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com/osd.

About the U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce: The U.S Minority Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (MCC) is a National Business Association non-profit organization. The Chamber was incorporated on Sept. 1, 2001, and works to promote, maintain, and sustain economic progress for minority-owned business enterprises in the Miami-Dade County area. The MCC also serves as a medium for ensuring the participation of these enterprises in the overall business and economic development plans of the area. For more information, please visit: https://minoritychamber.net.

