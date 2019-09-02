The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce announces that over 10,000 minority companies are ready to assist in the disaster preparedness, response and recovery
- U.S. MCC Planning for disaster programs, is a unique resource available for members and partners to gain access for contracts, emergency funding and technical assistance
- The Chamber works with members and partners to improve the efficiency in response, preparedness and business support in disasters caused by Hurricane Dorian
- The Chamber announces the conference "Doing Business with the Federal Government and the State of Florida" in the recovery effort, breaking down information and coordination barriers between sectors
- The Chamber announces its first recovery conference "How to do Business with FEMA, the State of Florida and municipalities" this coming Thursday September 5 from 9 am 12 noon at the World Trade Center by the Chamber located in West Kendall.
MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (U.S. MCC) announces its "recovery program" in identifying resources, to assist the business community. Post-disaster recovery can be difficult. Being able to identify and access those programs is crucial for a successful planning in recovery.
The U.S. MCC organized a list of immediate programs, opportunities and resources aimed at mitigation, response, and recovery. We have hyperlinked them to provide easy access to online sources of information for each and added a brief description to help users determine whether a program may be applicable to their situation.
"The U.S. MCC is ready to facilitate communication, coordination, and cooperation between businesses and the government in times of disaster, through our leadership in disaster preparedness, response forums, conference calls, and corporate partners to connect with nonprofit organizations and government agencies in recovery and be more prepared to face the reconstruction of our communities," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the U.S. MCC. " We have prepared a portfolio of members and partners to ensure a fast recovery through our coordination as an active business advocate with effective government relations."
The U.S. MCC Technical Assistance for Contracting:
- Federal Government Registration
- State of Florida Registration
- Fortune 1000 company's registration
- Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe, Orange, Duval and Brevard Counties
Government Funding for Business Assistance
https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/
https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/businessassistance/
Follow Instructions from Local Officials
- Hurricane Dorian is a Cat 5 hurricane, which means it could cause significant infrastructure damage to power, water and road systems.
- It's not just the wind, but the water that poses risk. Storm surge and related inland flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane.
- Storm surge is the abnormal rising of water generated after a storm. When tropical storms or hurricanes cause storm surge, over 20 feet of water can be produced and pushed towards the shore and inland, destroying property and endangering lives in its path.
- Florida residents, tourists, and visitors are warned to heed all emergency guidance provided by local officials and avoid any areas under evacuation.
- Make an evacuation plan now – and if ordered to do so by local officials, EVACUATE!
About the U.S MCC and "The Planning for Disaster Program": Founded in the year 2000, our headquarters are in Washington, DC with operational centers in Miami, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. The mission is to restore in a timely manner the area's affected by a natural disaster. The Planning for Disaster Program was formed after Hurricane Maria which affected Puerto Rico on September 2017 with an extraordinary cooperation and support from U.S. Minority Contractors and Investors members of the Chamber. Founded to coordinate efforts between the government and over 250,000 companies in South Florida, providing a wide range of technical, planning, and assistance in regions experiencing adverse economic changes that may occur suddenly or over time due to disasters.
