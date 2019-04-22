The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) Announces the 5th Edition of the World Conference of Municipalities in San Juan, Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Puerto Rico , the Caribbean's most beautiful island will play host the 5th World Conference of Municipalities 2019 on May 10-12, 2019. The Bi- Annual Forum a three-day international conference organized by the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce on the topic of economic, environment and urban development to be held at the exclusive world class venue, the Marriot Condado in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event is not open to the public and expecting over 100 mayors from 23 countries.

The high- level municipality forum focuses on issues related to sustainable development but also covers other issues including international cooperation, security, modern development practices, hosting large scale activities and other topics in the fields of urban planning, air pollution, emergency preparedness, green energy, economics and international relations.

The Conference will feature new and different economic development programs, outstanding speakers and events with the following purposes:

Creating sister cities between large U.S municipalities with global cities. Promote inter-city cooperation in economics, security and entrepreneurship development; Find solutions to urban sustainable development; Disseminate advanced urban management concepts and techniques; Promote global community, friendship and cooperation among enterprises and large institutions; Build a global network of mutual learning and cooperation among cities; Spread urban civilization and progress.

"This is a big challenge for U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce to transcend national and institutional barriers by bring together participants from the public, multilateral agencies and private sectors," said Doug Mayorga, President of the Executive Committee of the USMCC. "Additionally, attendees would be recruited from around the globe in order to bring together participants from disparate geographic areas. I believe attendance at this conference is a prudent investment for any municipality's future with a simple purpose: convey culture, exchange ideas, create new partnership and promote the sustainable economic development."

Make your plans to attend the Conference in this gorgeous, vibrant and diverse city called San Juan, Puerto Rico., a real paradise in the Caribbean.

About the World Conference of Municipalities Puerto Rico 2019: With 6 General Sessions and 12 different educational breakout sessions, gala awards, comprised of the most diversified educational sessions and a comprehensive agenda including workshops to strengthen skills, and a variety of education sessions with topics on Leadership, Emergency & Response, Smart Cities, Communication, Partnership-Investment, Technology, Sustainable Municipalities, Management, Budget/Finance, Environments.

About USMCC: Is an independent private business international association founded in 2000 that promotes continuing entrepreneurship education, resources and economic development serving the needs of municipalizes and other allied associations from cities and towns worldwide, also engages in municipal research needs, and fosters a spirit of mutual assistance and good fellowship among Mayors around the globe.

