The UAE Baby Diapers and Wipes Market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

- Baby diapers and wipes continue to present an immense demand in the UAE market due to the growth in the women workforce, which has led to rapid changes in baby care in the past few decades.

- The UAE baby diapers market is highly influenced by factors such as softness, absorbency, performance, brand loyalty, price and value, and others. Nevertheless, unlike the earlier baby diapers that lasted for only a few hours, consumers are now demanding baby diapers that last for 12 hours.

- Furthermore, an increasing number of international baby diaper brands continue to add their product offerings in many emerging market countries, owing to the increasing demand for high-value diapers and wipes, including the United Arab Emirates.



Key Market Trends

Organic Diapers are Gaining a Considerable Market Share



Organic cloth diapers are the most natural option available for your baby. Made completely from plant-based materials, like cotton, hemp, and bamboo, organic cloth diapers provide superior performance when it comes to absorbency and is ultra-gentle against baby's delicate skin. Organic cotton cloth diapers are long-lasting, washable, and reusable. Using these diapers makes an important, positive impact on the environment. For instance, last year, Kimberly-Clark's Huggies brand introduced Huggies Special Delivery diapers, the soft diaper with plant-based materials (23% by weight), designed specifically to provide the best for a baby's bottom. The diapers featured a baby-side liner and waistband made with fibers derived from plant-based materials, such as sugarcane, carefully selected to help provide superior absorption and fit. They are free of parabens, fragrance, and elemental chlorine, and dermatologically tested and clinically proven hypoallergenic for baby's delicate skin.



Supermarkets are the Dominant Sales Channel for Baby Diapers and Wipes



Owing to a huge retail space catering to a wide variety of preferences, the supermarkets/ hypermarkets are dominant channels for the sales of baby care products and thus, the market for baby wipes and baby diapers in the country. Supermarkets/hypermarkets provide a super-sized shopping experience, with suitable display and collections of baby diaper brands. There is also fierce competition among the various supermarket outlets who have been adopting strategies to display diverse products effectively on their supermarket shelf.



Competitive Landscape

Over the past few years, with the growing advancements in the diaper technology, leading companies have plugged in millions of dollars into the race to control the baby product of the future – smartphone-enabled diapers that are likely to become a popular baby care product, especially for the working population. Among the conventional ones, the manufacturers are facing tough competition to establish the supreme position due to the high demand for the product. Baby wipes are being innovated in terms of their softness to ensure the most gentle wiping. The diaper companies are expanding their product range simultaneously with the geographical expansion of the company to capture the market.



