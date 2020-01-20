NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

U.A.E. HVAC Market by HVAC Type (Heating [Heat Pumps {Air Source, Water Source, Ground Source}, Furnaces {Gasoline, Propane, Electric}, Boilers {Fire-tube, Water-tube} Unitary Heaters], Ventilation [Ventilation Fans {Centrifugal Fans, Axial Fans, Domestic Exhaust Fans, Power Roof Fans}, Air Handling Units {Terminal Units, Makeup Air Units, Rooftop Units} and Fan Coil Units {Two-pipe, Four-pipe}, Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers, Air Cleaners {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5}], Cooling [Room ACs {Mini Splits, Window ACs}, Split Units, Ducted Split/Packaged Unit {Packaged Unit With Water Cooled Condenser, Packaged Units With Air Cooled Condenser}, Variable Refrigerant Flow {Heat Pump Systems, Heat Recovery Systems}, Chillers {Centrifugal, Screw, Scroll, Absorption, Reciprocating}]), by End-User (Commercial [Offices and Buildings, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation], Industrial [Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Energy and Utilities], Residential), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, and Sharjah & Other Northern Emirates) U.A.E. Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024



Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) are systems designed for heating and cooling commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. According to the report, the U.A.E. HVAC market is expected to attain a size of $1.4 billion by 2024, progressing at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2024. The factors driving the market are the increasing spending on transportation sector along with the expanding hospitality industry in the country.



Based on HVAC type, the market is categorized into heating, ventilation, and cooling. Among these, the ventilation category is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the U.A.E. HVAC market, owing to the expansion of commercial spaces, such as metro projects, hotels, and shopping malls, where ventilation systems are an essential requirement.



On the basis of cooling type, the U.A.E. HVAC market is divided into split units, room air conditioners (RAC), variable refrigerant flow (VRF), chillers, and ducted split/packaged units. Out of these, VRF is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the market because of the rising construction rate of green buildings in the country, which is escalating the demand for highly-efficient VRF systems.



Now, the growing number of construction projects in the transportation sector is one of the key drivers of the U.A.E. HVAC market. The country is witnessing a massive increase in projects pertaining to the construction of new airports and metro systems. Due to the upcoming World Expo, an international trade fair, in 2020, the country is witnessing heavy investments in the transportation sector.



Currently, there are many metro railway expansion projects line up in the country. For instance, Abu Dhabi has planned to start the metro rail, which would be more than 81 miles long. The first phase of this project is expected to be completed by 2020. The overall metro network would include four lines with numerous stations, where HVAC systems will be installed in plenty. In addition, the construction of new airports and expansion of older airports will also be undertaken in the country.



In the past few years, facility expansion by major manufacturers has been one of the major activities witnessed in the U.A.E. HVAC market. In the recent past, Johnson Controls International PLC and Daikin Industries Ltd. had been the forerunners in strategic developments. These companies are participating in facility expansion to consolidate their position in the market.



Some of the other players operating in the U.A.E. HVAC market include SKM Air Conditioning LLC., United Technologies Corporation, Zamil Air Conditioners, Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Ingersoll-Rand plc, and Midea Group Co. Ltd.



U.A.E HVAC Market Segmentation



Market Segmentation by HVAC Type

- Heating



- Heat Pumps



o Air source

o Water source

o Ground source

- Furnaces



o Gasoline

o Propane

o Electric

- Boilers



o Water-tube

o Fire-tube

- Unitary Heaters



- Ventilation



- Ventilation Fans



o Centrifugal fans

o Axial fans

o Domestic exhaust fans

o Power roof fans

- Air Handling Units



o Terminal units

o Makeup air units

o Rooftop units

- Fan Coil Units



o Two-pipe

o Four-pipe

- Humidifiers/Dehumidifiers



- Air Cleaners



o Type 1: HEPA + Carbon

o Type 2: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer

o Type 3: HEPA + Carbon+ UV

o Type 4: HEPA + Carbon + Ionizer+ UV

o Type 5: Other Technologies

- Cooling



- Room ACs



o Mini splits

o Window ACs

- Split Units



- Ducted Split/Packaged Units



o Packaged unit with water cooled condenser

o Packaged units with air cooled condenser

- Variable Refrigerant Flow



o Heat pump systems

o Heat recovery systems

- Chillers



o Centrifugal

o Screw

o Scroll

o Absorption

o Reciprocating

Market Segmentation by End-User

- Commercial



- Commercial Offices/Buildings

- Hospitality

- Transportation

- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

- Healthcare

- Government

- Others (include educational institutions, cold storage facilities, data centers, banks, departmental stores, convenience stores, and stadiums)



- Industrial



- Food and Beverage

- Oil and Gas

- Automotive

- Energy and Utilities

- Others (include electronics, textile, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, glass, pulp and paper, shipbuilding, machinery, steel, cosmetic, rubber, tobacco, nuclear, toy, and, arms and ammunition, chemical and cement industries)

- Residential



Market Segmentation by Region

- Abu Dhabi & Al Ain HVAC Market

- Dubai HVAC Market

- Sharjah & Other Northern Emirates HVAC Market



