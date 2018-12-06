NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 108 pages, November 2018



About this market

The development of alternate propulsion technologies for UAV is likely to boost the UAV market growth. UAV manufacturers have realized the potential of alternative power source and are continuously involved in R&D to solve the existing problems such as low surface area to capture sunlight for sustainable flight. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the UAV market will register a CAGR of more than 13% by 2023.



Market Overview

Emergence of new technologies and platforms

The UAV market has witnessed the emergence of new technologies and platforms, which is helping the market grow. Powerful nations such as the US, Russia, and China are concentrating on the growth of sophisticated and powerful weapons that can accelerate the impact of enemy destruction using cost-efficient and reliable sources.

SWaP and bandwidth challenges

Congestion is being witnessed in certain frequency brands owing to the rapid growth in the number of wireless devices. The allocation of the dynamic frequencies of the spectrum becomes more difficult during conflicts or disaster.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including DJI and Elbit Systems, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the emergence of new technologies and platforms and the development of alternate propulsion technologies for UAV, will provide considerable growth opportunities to UAV manufactures. DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Insitu (Boeing), and Northrop Grumman are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



