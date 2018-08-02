The UE.co Platform Named a Finalist for 2018 SaaS Awards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UE.co's "UE.co Platform" is a finalist in the 2018 SaaS Awards Program in the category "Best SaaS Product for Sales / Marketing." Hosting awards for excellence and innovation in The SaaS industry, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, and EMEA. The SaaS Awards program is now in its third year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software.

UE.co

UE.co's SaaS Product, "The UE.co Platform," is used by Enterprise-Level Corporations to gain granular insight into their marketing spend and lead performance. Using AI driven data, the UE.co Platform captures valuable, long-term customers by analyzing closed loop conversion data, prospect identification tools, and real-time price modeling.

Jason Kulpa, Founder and CEO of UE.co, said: "For UE.co to be a finalist in The Best SaaS Product for Sales / Marketing speaks to our innovation and success in the global marketplace for SaaS-based solutions. We look forward to continually advancing The UE.co Platform in the coming years."

SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "All entrants demonstrated a considerable commitment to innovation in software solutions, and the finalist status itself is a huge achievement. With such a concentrated level of success in the shortlist, our judges have a significant task ahead of them to arrive at our final award winners."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, and the program will return in Spring 2019. Over 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2018-saas-shortlist.

