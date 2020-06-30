The UK Medicinal Cannabis Market Continues to Grow, Notes Ananda Developments

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal cannabis continues to get traction in the UK, with the launch by Sapphire Clinics of reduced appointment costs for patients contributing to the UK's real-world evidence base. This is a welcome initiative to increase the number of patients who can get access to medicinal cannabis. Ananda continues to work towards gaining its licence to grow medicinal cannabis in the UK.



If you would like further information on Ananda's initiatives and progress please contact Melissa Sturgess, Ananda's CEO, on [email protected].

https://www.sapphireclinics.com/sapphire-access-scheme/?mc_cid=ca603d81ea

