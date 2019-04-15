"The Ulan Muqir Troupe for Rule of Law" facilitates legal literacy and education in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

The series was created by the Department of Justice of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, in collaboration with Z.J.Omnimedia, as part of the Region's efforts in popularizing Rule of Law and understanding legal services available to citizens of Inner Mongolia.

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is facing many practical difficulties and problems, such as sparsely populated areas, inconvenient transportation and so on, in carrying out publicity and legal services of the rule of law. "How to adapt to the new situation, innovate the form of publicity for the rule of law, provide inclusive and timely legal services for the people, and find a way of rule of law for the people are problems we must solve, and solve well," said Lifu Bi, Director of the Department of Justice of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

To fully implement the Notice, the Judicial Department of the Autonomous Region has made proactive efforts in numerous aspects so as to build a culture brand of rule of law with regional characteristics and explore new ways of rule of law publicity and education.

The launch ceremony of "the Ulan Muqir Troupe for Rule of Law" was held in Ningcheng County, Chifeng City on May 26, 2018, a prelude to a series of activities to bring more awareness to the rule of law brand with regional characteristics. On August 24, 2018, the "Region-wide Building Golden Brand of Law Popularization and Publicity and Connecting with the 'last kilometer' of Public Legal Service & 'Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir' Promotion Conference" was held in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with a view to promoting the construction of Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir. Also, in December 2018, the golden brand of law popularization of "Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir" was successfully chosen as one of the "Top 10 Rule of Law Events in Inner Mongolia" for 2018.

By the end of 2018, major progress had already been achieved in law popularization and education in the following aspects:

99 professional "Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir" teams have been established in the whole autonomous region.

More than 400 literature and art performances regarding rule of law have been organized, with more than 340,000 people educated.

Amateur "Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir" has emerged everywhere with the 4K intelligent set-top box public legal service TV terminal covering 860,000 users in the whole autonomous region, which will achieve full coverage by the end of 2019.

Among the "Top 3" platforms for public legal service, the hotline platform alone is expected to receive 150,000 calls for legal service each year.

JIPAD intelligent terminals are embedded with the content of "those who serve are responsible for law popularization", mediating about 110,000 disputes each year in terms of civil mediation.

Using "4K intelligent set-top box public legal service terminal" to disseminate legal knowledge and realize law entry, responding to legal issues online in real time, and providing legal assistance are important aspects of law popularization activities in building "Rule of Law brand with the Ulan Muqir troupe in Inner Mongolia, and are also a national initiative. Using modern information enables farmers and herders in remote areas to "turn on the TV and solve legal problems". By clicking the remote control, farmers and herders can have face-to-face communication with the best lawyers, learn about legal issues easily and have access to non-differentiated services of high-quality resources.

Bi Lifu, Director General of the Department of Justice of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said recently that the next step is to further deepen the building of the golden brand of law popularization publicity for the Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir so that the Rule of Law in Ulan Muqir can go to the grassroots and win the support among the people.

