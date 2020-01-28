The Ultimate Big Game Experience on the water belongs to PRIME EXPERIENCES.

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are very happy to announce the most amazing water Experience there is in Miami on this Big Game weekend. From Friday to Sunday, we have a beautiful fleet of yachts available to cruise in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beaches to watch the game aboard with all-inclusive options or dock at the hottest places in town such us Sea Spice, Kiki, or Zuma and watch the BIG GAME!

We have prepared an experience for you to enjoy The Big Game the right way with food and bites and of course the bubbly to celebrate every touchdown! (Let's go Chiefs!).

With us, you will enjoy a 5 Star Rated Experience, with spectacular scenery and a white glove service. We cater any of your favorite foods & drinks while enjoying the right water toys for a day full of epic memories.

You can book your experience directly on www.primeluxuryexperiences.com or by directly speaking with one of our Experience Experts at (305) 459-3722.

Prime Experiences Inc., is a private yacht charter company with over 9 years of experience. Prime has been rated #1 choice for unforgettable, one of a kind Epic experiences, with VIP services and the utmost level of quality.

Contact Name: The Global Grid Agency

Phone: 305 954 451 4040

Email: press@globalgrid.agency

Website: GlobalGrid.Agency

SOURCE Prime Experiences Inc.

