IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnkey Podcast Productions, leaders in launching and producing some of the most highly trafficked podcasts, is releasing "The Ultimate Podcast Launch Formula" to give consumers a leg up on entering the world of podcasting. This "masterclass" experience will give prospective podcasters the ins and outs of what it takes to become successful, have your voice heard and grow your show. According to Edison Research's Infinite Dial report, more than half of Americans have listened to a podcast, and an estimated 32% listen monthly (up from 26% last year). Podcast creation also continues to grow, with more than 700,000 podcasts and 29 million podcast episodes, up 27% from last year.

"From personal experience, we've seen first-hand the potential benefits that podcasting can achieve," said Doug Sandler, president of Turnkey Podcast Productions. "We're excited to reach a new crop of future podcasters with The Ultimate Podcast Launch Formula. The human element of LIVE coaching (4 live training calls) and the value of a self-paced online course creates a hybrid learning experience combining high touch with high tech and we look forward to sharing it with your tribe."

The Ultimate Podcast Launch Formula Masterclass takes place June 28th and June 29th. Through the masterclass, attendees will discover how to start, grow and profit from a successful podcast. Target audiences for the experience include entrepreneurs, consultants, coaches and authors as well as organizations that want to grow their community, build influence, have a high visibility platform and build a revenue stream from their knowledge base. Additional self-paced online courses become available at the end of the masterclass.

To start the process of registering for the classes, download this free eBook and discover:

Secrets of 5 top podcasters revealed. Collectively these podcasters have decades of wisdom in the podcasting space and are sharing their "inside moves" with you.

The best format for podcasting. Which one would best suit your needs?

How to maximize your efforts in minimum time and make money podcasting. Influence, community or money, this eBook shares the key elements of all.

How to avoid podfade and burnout while staying consistent. Burnout is real in business; these top podcasters share the secrets to avoiding it in podcasting.

Best tools, equipment and tech to use to get started podcasting. The best free tools that you can get your hands on to get your show or soon to be launching show sounding great!

For more information visit here.

THE TURNKEY PODCAST

Launching a podcast can be challenging; hosting a successful show, even harder. Every episode we invite you sit in on our recorded coaching calls, as we take our guests and our clients from problem to resolution, helping them shortcut the sometimes-challenging road to building influence, growing community and making money from their podcasts. If you are about to launch a podcast, considering a podcast launch or struggling to meet your goals with an existing podcast, you are in the right place. Doug Sandler, Strickland Bonner and Turnkey Podcast can teach you how to take your podcast from concept to successful launch and beyond.

About Doug & Strick



Doug Sandler and Strickland Bonner have been friends for nearly 20 years. They share a common passion - exemplary customer service. Going above and beyond has always been the key to business for both Doug and Strick. Both have built successful businesses, and both have spent a career over-delivering in a world filled with mediocre service. As podcasters, hosts of the widely popular Nice Guys on Business Podcast, they created and produced over 1,000 episodes of their podcast, interviewing hundreds of guests from well-known celebrities to everyday working heroes. Their show has been downloaded nearly 4 million times and shared millions of times in over 175 countries. Doug and Strick are the perfect pair to bring you professional, award winning service, to help you put your best foot forward.

The Nice Guys on Business

Here's where it all got started. In 2015 Doug and Strick cranked up their microphones for the first time as The Nice Guys. Today, their podcast has exploded on the podcasting space, being awarded iTunes coveted New and Noteworthy status in their first month of podcast production and more recently one of Inc.'s 12 Podcasts That Will Make You A Better Leader. Since then, The Nice Guys have produced over 800 episodes, with nearly 2.5 million downloads. Their interviews are a who's who of the business and pop-culture world including digital media guru Gary Vaynerchuk, Arianna Huffington and many more. They don't just have fans, they have funknfans that follow their every move on social media and on air. If you want to laugh while you learn, see why the funknfans are so crazy for The Nice Guys.

