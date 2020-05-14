The Ultimate Self-Help Book, TRUMP YOUR LIFE, Launches June 2, 2020

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, Trump Your Life: 25 Life Lessons from the Ups and Downs of The 45th President of the United States by Dr. Keith Ablow and Christian Josi, provides the tools to help people transform their relationships, revolutionize their approach to work, achieve the success they have dreamt of, or revitalize their family, community, or country. Trump Your Life is being released early due to demand and its topic aligning with the political events currently taking place in the U.S.

Trump Your Life is the ultimate personal empowerment program, giving readers 25 keys to President Trump's incredible success in business, entertainment and politics. Now, you can learn the secrets of our 45th President's phenomenal power to win against all odds and use them to achieve any goal.

Nearly 63 million Americans voted Trump into office, making it undeniable that there is much to learn from President Donald Trump and his approach to life. With a foreword from Roger Stone, one of the most famous political operatives in history, Trump Your Life reveals 25 key lessons from President Trump's life that anyone can master to make his or her life more fulfilling, successful, and powerful. These 25 key lessons enable people to become just as resolute, resourceful, and resilient as the president himself.

Within Trump Your Life, Dr. Keith Ablow and Christian Josi present an in-depth approach that covers a combination of their personal experience with the current president, decades of creative, political, and media work, and their piercing psychological analysis. This approach has allowed Dr. Ablow and Josi to identify 25 key lessons from President Trump's life that anyone can master to make their own life more fulfilling, successful, and powerful.

Howie Carr, the national radio talk show host, said, "These guys know POTUS and have studied his m.o. up close and personal. Trump Your Life is a great roadmap for personal empowerment!"

Paul Carlucci, former Publisher of the New York Post, said, "Trump Your Life is incredibly entertaining and educational!"

Commander Kirk Lippold USN (Ret) said, "Insightful. Inspiring. Unique. You will not find another book like Trump Your Life."

And The Mancow (Mancow Muller), of WLS-AM radio, said, "A combination of in-depth personal experience with the President, decades of creative, political and media work and piercing psychological analysis made this book possible."

About the Author:

Dr. Keith Ablow served for a decade as a Fox News Network Contributor. He is the author of 16 books, including the New York Times bestseller The 7 Wonders (with Glenn Beck) and the international bestseller Living the Truth. He has appeared as a guest on over 1,000 national television broadcasts, and has written over 500 articles for publications including USA Today, the Boston Herald, the New York Post, Newsweek and Discover. Dr. Ablow now works with clients one-to-one through his revolutionary new life coaching, counseling and mentoring program Pain-2-Power. He currently resides in Newburyport, MA.

Christian Josi is a leading communications advisor and a veteran of center-right/libertarian politics and non-profit management. He is an author, columnist, internationally known songwriter, and recording artist. Christian has five albums and a host of guest appearances on other artists' recordings. He is also a documentary film producer, and frequent columnist for a variety of publications. Christian is the Founder and Managing Director of C. Josi & Company, a global communications resource firm based in Virginia Beach and Washington. He currently resides in Virginia Beach, VA.

More About This Title:

Trump Your Life: 25 Life Lessons from the Ups and Downs of The 45th President of the United States by Dr. Keith Ablow and Christian Josi, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on June 2, 2020. Trump Your Life —ISBN 9781642798807—has 100 pages and is being sold as a hard cover for $20.20.

