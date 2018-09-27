NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrasound probe disinfection market projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1%

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to reach USD 819.1 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 314.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 21.1%. Factors such as the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures, rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes, increasing adoption of high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes, and technological advancements in ultrasound probes are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574214



Instruments segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in the ultrasound probe disinfection market, by product, during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is broadly segmented into instruments, services, and consumables.The instruments segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automated, repeatable high-level disinfection that can reduce the inconsistencies associated with manual disinfection.



Also, as automated probe reprocessors help enhance patient and staff safety, minimize the risk of probe damage during disinfection, and facilitate regulatory compliance, their use is increasing in healthcare facilities across the globe.



High-level disinfection segment to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market, by process, in 2018

Based on process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection. The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market owing to the implementation of favorable government regulations and guidelines for the effective disinfection of ultrasound probes, coupled with the growing incidence of HAIs.



Endocavitary transducers segment to witness the highest growth in the ultrasound probe disinfection market, by type of probe, during the forecast period

The ultrasound probe disinfection market, by type of probe, is segmented into linear transducers, convex transducers, phased array transducers, endocavitary transducers, transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) transducers, and other probes (pencil transducers, concave transducers, and sector transducers). The endocavitary transducers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of endocavitary ultrasound imaging procedures and the high risk of HPV infections during transrectal and transvaginal ultrasound imaging procedures.



North American market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Factors such as the increasing number of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures; growing number of transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access); growing adoption of high-level disinfectants; and the presence of leading market players in the region are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in North America during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primary participants from the supply side:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 33%, and Tier 3: 21%

• By Designation – C Level: 43%, Director Level: 35%, and Others: 22%

• By Region – North America: 34%, Europe: 26%, Asia Pacific: 19%, Latin America: 11%, and the Middle East and Africa: 10%



Breakdown of primary participants from the demand side:

• By End User – Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers: 42%, Maternity Centers: 33%, Ambulatory Care Centers: 12%, Academic & Research Institutes: 8%, and Other End Users: 5%

• By Designation – General & Specialty Surgeons: 45%, Sonographers & Radiologists: 20%, Hospital & Surgical Center Managers: 10%, and Others: 25%

• By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 10%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East and Africa: 5%



Some of the major players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics (Australia), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), Germitec (France), Ecolab (US), Parker Laboratories (US), Schülke & Mayr (Germany), CS Medical (US), Virox Technologies (Canada), STERIS (UK), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research (US), and Tristel (UK).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the ultrasound probe disinfection market and aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market and its segments (by product, process, type of probe, end user, and region).The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of the ultrasound probe disinfection products available in the market.



It also provides a competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market. The report analyzes this market by product, process, type of probe, end user, and region

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, process, type of probe, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players operating in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05574214



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

