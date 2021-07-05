The UN, the OECD, the World Bank and the World Wide Fund For Nature at the first BforPlanet

Organized by Fira de Barcelona with the support of the Barcelona City Council, BforPlanet's programme will be structured in 5 themes: Partnerships, Sustainable Growth, Climate Action, Innovation and Social Inclusion. Independent experts, senior representatives of international institutions and organisations and private sector executives will present different strategies in the fields of sustainability and the implementation of the SDGs in business activity aimed at generating business opportunities, opening new markets, and creating jobs.

Among the companies featured are Amazon, Coca-Cola, Aigües de Barcelona, Danone, Unilever, Renfe or BBVA, to name a few. Thus, specific examples and solutions for the transformation of business models in areas such as the blue economy, the fight against pollution, the circular economy, energy efficiency, gender equality, public-private partnerships and the provision of drinking water and safe food around the world will be showcased.

The speakers at this first BforPlanet include Luis Felipe López-Calva, Director of the UNDP (UN) for Latin America and the Caribbean, Augusto López-Claros, Director of Global Indicators and Analysis at the World Bank, Yolanda García, a member of the Directorate-General for Energy at the European Commission, Rodolfo Lacy, Director of the Environment at the OECD, Yolanda Kakabadse, former President of the WWF and ex-Minister of the Environment of Ecuador, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, Global Leader of Climate and Energy at the WWF, Cristina Sánchez, Executive Director of the Spanish network of the United Nations Global Compact, Marcello Palazzi, co-founder of B Lab Europe, Ana Palencia, Director of Communication and Sustainable Business at Unilever, Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente Parmentier, naturalist and environmentalist, and Joan Roca, chef at the Celler de Can Roca

To multiply its reach and audience, BforPlanet can be followed through its digital streaming platform, allowing professionals from all fields and backgrounds to access its contents.

