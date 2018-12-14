LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The need for small, lightweight, and low power solutions in the military and aerospace industry is boosting the demand for nanotechnology and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This have encouraged manufacturers around the world to develop innovative miniaturized electronics. The low-cost sensors are less sophisticated and are mainly used for routine environment monitoring and hazard detection. However, the limited design capabilities of these sensors make them incapable of detecting all threats. Biosensing devices that can be worn as wristwatches which provide a comprehensive purview of the battlefield are being developed. UGS manufacturers are also developing highly robust, shock-resistant and weather proof sensors which can be used for artillery and air deployment. Thus, the miniaturization of parts and components is identified as a key trend fueling the growth of the UGS market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the unattended ground sensors market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.



Market Overview

Ongoing digitization of battlefield operations

Passive sensors are being used for remote battlefield applications by the military to counteract terrorism and insurgencies across the world. Digitization plays an important role in the modern warfare. The digitization of battlefield operations will give a competitive advantage by providing effective firepower and knowledge base to the combat vehicle crews. UGS also enhances the surveillance capabilities of the military. These advantages of battlefield digitization will drive the demand for unattended ground sensors during the forecast period.

Design and operational issues

The application of technologies in unattended ground sensors market is limited by factors such as low-power cueing sensor radios, inclusion of wireless cameras and viewers, networked communications and advanced long-haul terrestrial and SATCOM radios. UGS are also susceptible to cyber-attacks and makes identification of security breach difficult due to scarcity of resources. Power and communication limitations while designing UGS also hinders the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the unattended ground sensors market during 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Applied Research Associates (ARA), and Leonardo the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the ongoing digitization of battlefield operations, will provide considerable growth opportunities to unattended ground sensors manufacturers. Applied Research Associates (ARA), Leonardo, McQ, Northrop Grumman, and Thales Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



