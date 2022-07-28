The Unicorn Hunters Show Is Back With New Episodes Premiering Now Through The End Of 2022

New founders pitch their billion-dollar ideas to the Circle of Money and millions of viewers, so they can invest before the companies go public

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide and offers viewers the opportunity to invest in billion-dollar ideas in the pre-IPO stage, is back with six new episodes premiering today through the end of 2022. The series debuts with a special episode featuring Unicoin hosted by Chris Diamantopoulos , known for his iconic role as a billionaire in HBO's Silicon Valley , in which viewers can learn more about the next-generation cryptocurrency. In the following episodes, new founders in high-growth sectors including climate-tech, sports/health-tech, renewables, NFT, and Web3 enter the Circle of Money to pitch returning cast members as well as new panelists and special guests.

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (I Can See Your Voice, The Masked Singer) pioneered enrichtaiment- a brand new genre of television that combines entertainment with investment opportunities that can make people rich. The series has a viewership of more than 18 million across its platforms and companies featured on the show have received more than $285 million in investment requests. The first season of Unicorn Hunters Season premiered in May of 2021 and consists of 18 episodes. Episodes 1-12 are available for on-demand streaming now. The second season will go into production this fall.

The Circle of Money is comprised of a star-studded cast of business luminaries, policymakers, and investors who evaluate the potential of the companies and ask founders the right questions to evaluate the investment opportunity and help viewers at home decide if they want to invest alongside them. The Circle of Money panel includes Rosie Rios , Former Treasurer of the United States, Lance Bass , artist and investor, Moe Vela , former senior White House advisor, Chris Diamantopoulos , social entrepreneur and actor, Alex Konanykhin , CEO of Unicorn Hunters, and Silvina Moschini , entrepreneur, co-founder, president and chairwoman of Unicoin. NFL legend, Hall of Famer, and renowned broadcaster Cris Carter will make his debut as a panelist.

Each episode will feature brand new special guests who have been meticulously selected based on their areas of expertise, including Jason Scott , venture investor, partner of ANIM Fund, and head of startup development ecosystem at Google, Susan Segal , president and CEO of the Americas Society and Council of the Americas and pioneer of early stage venture capital, Laura Chinchilla , Former President of Costa Rica, Jason Felts , founder, entrepreneur, strategic brand advisor and former CEO of Virgin Produced and Virgin Fest, and Danny Cortenraede , serial entrepreneur and investor and CEO and founder of InStudio Ventures.

"Unicorn Hunters was launched with the mission of helping entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to millions of investors around the world, and to offer the masses the opportunity to invest in transparent pre-IPO opportunities in which the return on investment may turn them into the next millionaires," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "We continue to deliver on this promise with millions of viewers and millions in investment requests and remain focused on becoming the most watched and impactful business series in the world."

"Unicorn Hunters is back bigger and bolder with new founders, new cast members, a live audience, special guests, and surprises. It has also upped the game with Unicoin, its official cryptocurrency which is a perfect extension of its mission to democratize access to investment," said Silvina Moschini, co-founder, president, and chairwoman of Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin. "Unicoin gives people the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio made up of the companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters through a security token and gives founders who appear on the show the opportunity to receive even more funding to bring their ideas to life."

In February of this year, Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, a next-generation coin designed to solve extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens. It is intended to be asset-backed and dividend-paying and this differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million Unicoins.

"As a reality television show producer, I have always prided myself on taking risks, pushing the envelope, being ahead of the curve, and challenging audiences. I have always been a trendsetter, not a trend follower. And my goal was no different with my first streaming show, Unicorn Hunters," said Craig Plestis, executive producer of Unicorn Hunters. "This revolutionary new business program, which has a dynamic participatory element, is innovative and engaging and has the high-quality production values of a network show. I could not be prouder of the show, the panel, and the team behind Unicorn Hunters."

The Unicorn Hunters show can be streamed on multiple platforms including UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , and Vimeo . Through global syndication agreements, Unicorn Hunters also streams on Claro Video , one of the largest streaming platforms in Latin America and it is premiering on TV3 Network , one of the main broadcast networks in Ghana in August. Episodes are also available on-demand through international media partners including, Grupo Expansión , the largest media group in Mexico, El Observador , one of the most important newspapers in Uruguay, and El Colombiano, a major media conglomerate in Colombia. This year, Unicorn Hunters also premiered in in-flight entertainment on Tap Air Portugal and WestJet . In September, Unicorn Hunters will premiere on Etihad Airways, an international airline based in Abu Dhabi that services millions of passengers in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

