"The Unification Church": Who We Are

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful North Korean missile tests this past weekend remind us that the issue of reunification between North and South Korea is a pressing matter that needs vigilant and steadfast efforts. We are encouraged to see Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon's foresight in continuing to publicly address this issue through her work with current and former leaders of the world, across the political spectrum. This work accurately reflects the nickname bestowed upon her as the 'Mother of Peace'.

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification is a diverse organization with members of different races and different political affiliations. While many people refer to us as the "Unification Church", our mission is to bring the world together as one family under God. In times like these, we need to come together, both right and left, under the banner of peace and unity. We are stronger together and must not let our differences divide us.

Not a Cult

We state categorically that we are not a 'cult'. FFWPU is a duly registered religious nonprofit organization. Dr. J. Gordon Melton, a leading American new religions scholar, categorizes the 'Unification Church' as a religious movement . You can find Dr. Melton's statement on how 'cult' is used as a derogatory term for new religions here . Use of the term 'Moonie' is a derogatory statement, as publicly recognized and defined by the Oxford English Dictionary .

We emphasize again that FFWPU is in no way affiliated with Sean Hyung Jin Moon and The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, PA, (a.k.a "Sanctuary Church"). Sean Moon and his church's beliefs do not represent the legacy of Rev. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

"What is the Unification Church? Where is it heading, embracing both the right and the left? Its purpose is to guide people to the world of happiness that transcends the struggles of the world." - Rev. Sun Myung Moon

