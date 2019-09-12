The University Corporate Research Park Launches VanCamp Incubator + Research Labs

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University Corporate Research Park (UCRP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the MSU Foundation, announced today the official launch of its newest property, the VanCamp Incubator + Research Labs (VanCamp Incubator). The VanCamp Incubator is a 22,000ft2 multi-tenant facility welcoming emerging companies and researcher groups across the Greater Lansing region and beyond. A ribbon cutting ceremony marking the building's grand opening was held this afternoon.

"This is a much needed facility for our community," said Gabriela Allum, project manager for the UCRP. "The growing number of startup companies coming out of MSU in areas like quantitative health, imaging and structural biology now have an off-campus incubator with full wet-lab facilities, instrumentation and services."

The incubator is named in honor of Loretta VanCamp, who was a Michigan State University microbiologist and researcher. Her work contributed to the development of the world's leading anti-cancer drug, cisplatin.

"Loretta VanCamp was crucial to the research done at Michigan State University, which resulted in the saving of countless lives," said Jeff Smith, UCRP Director. "This a milestone moment for MSU, the research community and the regional economy. We are excited for what's ahead." Smith went on to say that the innovators coming into the VanCamp Incubator will have dramatic, positive impacts on the physical and bio-sciences for generations to come.

The VanCamp Incubator features nine wet labs, forty-two office spaces, as well as shared equipment rooms, conference rooms and common areas. Companies coming into the VanCamp Incubator are able to use the resources and services to grow their businesses until they can move on to their own operations within the community.

The incubator is now open to companies from the region as well as those coming directly out of the MSU ecosystem.

About the MSU Foundation

Established in 1973 as an independent non-profit corporation, the Michigan State University Foundation fuels economic development initiatives through the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies invented by Michigan State University faculty, staff, and students. At its core is an extensive program that focuses on the support of research, invention, and entrepreneurship. The Michigan State University Foundation also operates the East Lansing Technology Innovation Center, Michigan Biotechnology Institute, Red Cedar Ventures, Spartan Innovations, and the University Corporate Research Park. More information on the Foundation's notable achievements, services provided, key leadership, and history are available at www.msufoundation.org.

About the UCRP

The University Corporate Research Park is owned and operated by the MSU Foundation. Its mission is to facilitate cooperation between the University and corporate partners through the advancement of research, technology, development of new knowledge, and commercialization of intellectual property. Research Park tenants must qualify for occupancy based on the contribution they make to advancing that mission. More information can be found here https://www.msufoundation.org/researchpark/.

SOURCE Michigan State University Foundation