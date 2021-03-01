The University of Alabama signs with PageUp to modernize recruitment marketing

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp [https://www.pageuppeople.com], a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software, today announced it has been selected by The University of Alabama to modernize hiring practices with its best of breed Recruitment Marketing solution.

PageUp Recruitment Marketing will enable The University of Alabama to attract, nurture and convert high-quality talent with less manual effort. PageUp's solution will allow the University to future-proof its hiring process by attracting new talent at scale while delivering an exceptional job seeker and candidate experience.

Founded in 1831, The University of Alabama is the oldest and largest of the public universities in Alabama. As a leader in the knowledge-based sector, The University of Alabama recognizes the need to continually improve its talent acquisition strategies to attract the best staff, faculty and students.

Setting out to fulfill an initiative to improve HR services, The University of Alabama chose PageUp for its ability to create personalized careers sites, deliver exceptional jobseeker experiences, and automate time-consuming candidate care. With PageUp, the University will enjoy:

A self-service, intelligent careers site that's optimized to convert the right candidates

A powerful recruitment marketing CRM to track and manage proactive communication

Drag and drop pipelining and smart list recommendations

Customized apply processes for hard to fill roles

The ability to easily tailor various landing pages and campaigns to provide an excellent job seeker experience

Conversion of more quality candidates with less manual effort

Amy Heatherly, director of Human Resources at The University of Alabama, says, "A modern recruitment marketing solution will allow us to manage a lot of applicants while also being attentive to each person."

Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp, says, "We are proud to have been chosen to provide recruitment marketing solutions for The University of Alabama, one of our longest-standing Higher Education customers. With PageUp Recruitment Marketing, we are demonstrating our commitment to continually innovate the University's hiring processes to attract and win the best talent."

Visionaries and first-adopters

The University of Alabama was PageUp's flagship US Higher Education client, having used the software since 2014, and maintains this visionary position as the first Higher Education customer to implement PageUp Recruitment Marketing . PageUp was ultimately selected for its reputation, first-class customer support, and proven track record in the Higher Education industry, with universities around the globe using PageUp.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

