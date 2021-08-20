The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces the Launch of its Continuing Education Initiative provided by the Knowledge Innovation Center

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new strategic partnership, The University of Arizona Global Campus and the Knowledge Innovation Center (KIC) have launched a new continuing education option designed to expand UAGC's educational offerings.

Every KIC course has been evaluated by UAGC through Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) and transferrable credits have been identified. Learners can enhance current skills knowing their certificate training will earn them credits toward a UAGC degree program of their choosing.

KIC is unique by virtue of its relationships with the University of Arizona Global Campus, best-in-class industry experts, seamless transfer into UAGC programs, and its affiliation with the Forbes School of Business & Technology and the College of Arts & Sciences at UAGC.

"The KIC concept is consistent with our commitment to societal benefit and the University's mission to help individuals maximize their potential through academic achievement," said Paul Pastorek, University CEO and President. "The initiative is in response to trends that seek accelerated options to provide professional and career enhancement opportunities for individuals, and support to industry for enterprise growth."

The KIC initiative functions similarly to other online education programs, with over 500 courses currently available. Learners select courses of their choice and have the flexibility to complete them when and where it's convenient.

"We're well positioned to meet the skill development needs of employers and students' desire to differentiate themselves in an evolving job market," said KIC President Dr. Ray Powers. "Our strategic partnership with UAGC ensures academic quality and provides education options consistent with near-term demand for skill enhancement to the benefit of all stakeholders."

As career skills change, the KIC approach is designed to keep employees and job seekers relevant and up to date given technology convergence, refined industry standards, and other work force drivers. Our relationship with top-tier industry partners along with an adaptive content approach, allows the KIC portfolio to adapt to trends and augments certificate value.

About UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA GLOBAL Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

About the Knowledge Innovation Center

The Knowledge Innovation Center (KIC) is the Universities response to the evolution of change in education specific to the demand for skill enhancement, certificates, certifications, and badges, which are not part of a formal degree program. It is differentiated by its association with the University, partnership with its colleges, curriculum assessment that awards academic credit for certificates earned, and collaborative course development and delivery that involves best-in-class industry experts and academics. For more information please visit https://www.knowledgeinnovationcenter.com

