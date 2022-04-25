The University of Arizona Global Campus Approved to Offer VA Education Benefits to its Military-Affiliated Students

The University of Arizona Global Campus is approved to offer VA education benefits to its military-affiliated students Tweet this

"Our team has worked around the clock with the AZ SAA to rectify this unfortunate situation and we're grateful for the cooperation and attention of CSAAVE, AZ SAA, and the VA and for getting our students approved as quickly as possible," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "I'm proud to say we avoided any disruption to our current eligible students and their dependents by providing grant funds until this situation was resolved. We did everything in our power to ensure our military-affiliated students would get the VA benefits they so richly deserve."

The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to have such a diverse student population, including the more than 25% of its student body with a military affiliation. UAGC values their service, dedication, and sacrifice. For more information about the use of VA education benefits at UAGC, please visit the website.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

