The University of Arizona Global Campus Fall 2022 Commencement

UAGC celebrates the graduation of 8,674 students from around the world

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), a leading provider of fully online higher education, celebrated the graduation of 8,674 students located worldwide during a virtual commencement ceremony held Saturday, October 8, 2022.

"We couldn't be prouder of our most recent graduating class. For the faculty and staff at the University of Arizona Global Campus, commencement is a very uplifting and exciting time," shared UAGC President Paul Pastorek during the 2022 Virtual Fall Commencement. "We strive every day to empower every student, support every student, and enrich every student. Most importantly, we strive to graduate every student."

UAGC graduates reside in all 50 states and around the world in American Samoa, Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Liberia, Luxembourg, Thailand, United States Virgin Islands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Vietnam. The average age of all graduates this fall is 37 years old; the youngest is 19 years old; and the oldest graduate is 78 years old. UAGC students come from all walks of life, with many facing challenges and adversity on their path to a higher education.

Jocelyn Province of Fort Worth, Texas, completed her bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and celebrated her graduation from UAGC during the virtual fall commencement ceremony. "I started my journey four years ago," shared Jocelyn. "It has not been easy being a single mother with a daughter in high school and working full time. With so many ups and downs, I finally made it to the end. I graduated with a 3.4 GPA in Human Resources Management. I am so proud of myself and my accomplishment."

Keynote speaker Kevin "Special K" Daley, former Team Captain of the Harlem Globetrotters and an Ashford University (now UAGC) Class of 2010 graduate, shared his congratulations, words of wisdom and inspirational messages for the most recent UAGC graduates. "I cheer you; I applaud you, and I celebrate each of you!" said Daley. "My new alumni family, it is my honor to welcome you into the University of Arizona Global Campus Alumni Association."

About the University of Arizona Global Campus The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

