The University of Birmingham and Trilogy Education Launch the First UK University Coding Boot Camp

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Birmingham and Trilogy Education today announced the launch of a coding boot camp. It is the first programme in the UK to be launched in partnership with leading workforce accelerator Trilogy Education. It is also the first coding boot camp in the UK to be offered by a university.

University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham Coding Boot Camp is a substantive non-degree course teaching full stack web development that successfully prepares adult learners and working professionals for careers in technology and represents one of a range of programmes at the University set up to respond to the developing needs of the modern workforce.

The boot camp is offered in partnership with Trilogy Education, which works with top universities around the world offer intensive, skills-based training programmes. Trilogy, based in the United States, has a strong track record of working with a range of prestigious global universities, including Harvard Extension School, Columbia Engineering, and UC Berkeley Extension to deliver high quality, career-oriented technology boot camps.

"As the leading higher education institution in the region, we want to ensure our city's existing workforce has a pathway into the lucrative and fulfilling careers made possible by the growing technology sector," said Professor Nicola Wilkin, University of Birmingham. "This is a fantastic opportunity for personal professional development. The flexible part-time format of the new University of Birmingham Coding Boot Camp makes it possible for people to diversify and develop the skills needed for alternate technical careers."

Startup businesses in Birmingham are thriving thanks to local networks like the "Silicon Canal" and a strong flow of graduates from the universities surrounding the area. Birmingham boasts more new startups than any other city in the UK outside of London with 18,590 new companies launched in 2018 alone. The city's sustained tech growth means that employers are hungry for job-ready tech talent with over 60% of local startups reporting difficulty finding qualified talent .

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street said:

"Initiatives such as this, where workers in the region can benefit from global expertise at one of our leading universities, are critical if we are to continue to grow the economy and the skills and spending power of the people who are rightly proud to call the West Midlands home."

The 24-week programme begins September 24, 2019, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects and homework. They'll also build a professional project portfolio and receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and extensive staff support.

"Birmingham's recent growth has increased the demand that companies have for digitally-skilled workers," said Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education. "The University of Birmingham joins a large and growing network of top universities that have mobilised to address the critical shortage of qualified digital talent around the world. Together, the University of Birmingham and Trilogy Education will enable residents of Birmingham to acquire the skills that are fueling the region's vibrant tech scene."

Professor Tim Jones, Provost and Vice-Principal at the University of Birmingham said:

"We are delighted to be able to launch this exciting programme with Trilogy Education, and it marks another important step in our work to provide a range of high quality, modern, and flexible development programmes for people already pursuing professional careers."

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a Certificate of Completion in Full-Stack Web Development from the University of Birmingham.

To learn more about the University of Birmingham Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.birmingham.ac.uk. You can apply online or by calling +44 0121-295-9450.

About the University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham is ranked amongst the world's top 100 institutions. Its work brings people from across the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and more than 6,500 international students from over 150 countries.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education , a 2U, Inc. brand, is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training programmes bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered programmes, and more than 2,000 companies employ them.

