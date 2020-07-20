The University of Central Florida Boosts Degree and Certificate Offerings for Fall

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Central Florida is launching more than two dozen new degree programs, tracks and certificates this fall – most designed for online delivery – that target high demand fields ranging from business and engineering to optics and health. The programs focus on skills employers currently seek, and those expected to remain in demand, as employees navigate a job market made more competitive by COVID-19 and a possible recession.

UCF is offering multiple new graduate certificates, many in direct response to COVID-19, providing a series of courses that address pandemic-related challenges.

For example, a cyber risk management graduate certificate looks at cybersecurity and privacy matters affecting organizations and increased security concerns from the surge in remote connections due to quarantines. A FinTech graduate certificate instructs students on the latest technology platforms to meet growing demands for online financial services.

Other new online graduate certificates include: data analytics, applied photonics, optical imaging systems, data modeling, financial mathematics and research smarts.

UCF's new graduate certificates to be offered in mixed mode or face-to-face include: social justice in public service, mixed reality engineering, technologies for smart communities, conflict resolution and analysis and interdisciplinary language and literacy intervention.

A new master's degree in travel technology and analytics, the first nationally, prepares students to create technologies that make traveling easier, like ride-sharing mobile apps and third-party booking services. The revival of the travel and tourism industry after the pandemic is expected to generate even greater demands for technology applications.

UCF is also offering new degree tracks in accounting and aerospace, civil, mechanical and environmental engineering.

The new launches reflect UCF's continued innovation and forward-thinking. For example, last year UCF added degrees in themed experiences and senior living management, both growth areas according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

A national leader in online learning, UCF saw record high summer enrollment when all classes were delivered remotely due to the pandemic. UCF's fall reopening plan calls for most courses to be virtual, reduced classroom and housing occupancies, face masks and increased campus sanitization measures.

For the last three years, UCF ranked in the top 20 schools for online bachelor's programs by U.S. News & World Report. Over 100 fully online programs will be available this fall through UCF Online.

Contact:

[email protected]

407-823-5828

SOURCE University of Central Florida