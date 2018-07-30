The University of Chicago and Queen's University Belfast Conclude Global Conflict | The Human Impact in Belfast, Northern Ireland

CHICAGO and BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Chicago and Queen's University Belfast today concluded Global Conflict | The Human Impact in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Hosted by The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice at Queen's University Belfast and The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts at the University of Chicago, the conference saw leading voices engage in two days of robust conversation focused on strategies for resolving violent conflict and reducing its tragic impact on people around the globe.

Led by recognized and respected academics — James Robinson, Institute Director, The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, The University of Chicago, and Richard English, Distinguished Professorial Fellow, the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, Queen's University Belfast — the conference convened a rich and diverse panel of speakers while highlighting the in-depth conflict research being conducted worldwide by these leading academic institutions. Marked by insightful and thought-provoking keynote addresses from former US Senator George J. Mitchell, Sergio Jaramillo Caro, former High Commissioner of Peace in Colombia, and Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the conference delved deeply into the human issues of violent conflict through the lens of "The Troubles" in Northern Ireland, the recent end of Colombia's 50-year war with the FARC and the global refugee crisis.

"We strive to forge innovative approaches to understanding and resolving global conflicts, while learning from leaders who have achieved peace breakthroughs on the ground," said Daniel Diermeier, Provost of the University of Chicago. "We will build upon the robust dialogue of Global Conflict | The Human Impact to further address today's most pressing humanitarian crises while exploring how research can better inform policy."

"As all nations grapple with the daunting challenges and the human toll of the greatest refugee crisis since World War II, the lessons learned from the Good Friday Agreement 20 years ago, and now Colombia in recent years, are profoundly relevant," added Professor English. "We are proud to have partnered with the University of Chicago to bring this panel of remarkable speakers together in important conversation."

Conference participants for Global Conflict | The Human Impact included:

For more information about The University of Chicago and The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts please visit: thepearsoninstitute.org. The Pearson Global Forum will take place Oct. 4-5; for more information, please visit: thepearsoninstitute.org/pearson-global-forum. Additional information regarding Queen's University Belfast and the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice can be found here: https://www.qub.ac.uk/

About The University of Chicago & The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts:



The University of Chicago is a leading academic and research institution that has driven new ways of thinking since its founding in 1890. As an intellectual destination, the University draws scholars and students from around the world to its home in Hyde Park and campuses around the globe. The University provides a distinctive educational experience, empowering individuals to challenge conventional thinking and pursue research that produces new understanding and breakthroughs with global impact. Home to more than 90 Nobel laureates, the University of Chicago is dedicated to an environment of fearless inquiry and academic rigor.





In 2015, the University announced the creation of The Pearson Institute for the Study and Resolution of Global Conflicts, the first of its kind research institute dedicated to applying rigorous, evidence-based inquiry to the issues of peace and conflict. Led by Institute Director James Robinson, co-author of Why Nations Fail, the Institute seeks to understand the complex causes and consequences of conflict by mobilizing the best minds and the most innovative tools and technology to drive new breakthroughs and understanding that informs policy and leads to a world more at peace.





About Queen's University Belfast & the Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice: Queen's University Belfast is a member of the Russell Group of 24 leading UK research-intensive universities, providing world-class education underpinned by world-class research. The university is in the top 200 universities in the world and is a UK top ten research-intensive university.

The Senator George J. Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice strives to create dialogue within which all voices can be heard and to underpin the pursuit of peace through world class research. The Institute connects the perspectives of all those who seek to contribute to conflict transformation and social justice – from the insights of world leading researchers to the experience of practitioners, policy makers, politicians and activists.

