The University of Kansas Health System Receives Birnbaum Quality Leadership Performance Award from Vizient

The study measured performance based on the Institute of Medicine's six domains of care: safety, timeliness, effectiveness, efficiency, equity and patient centeredness. The University of Kansas Health System was ranked 5th among 99 academic medical centers evaluated, moving up from a 10th place ranking in 2017.

"The University of Kansas Health System has been one of the most consistent performers in Vizient rankings in recent years. Twenty years ago we were nowhere on the radar, but when you look at our Vizient performance today, it is testament to what we have been able to establish," Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System said. "We're transforming care in Kansas with quality as a cornerstone. Through the hard work and dedication of more than 11,500 employees, we are proud to be recognized as a leader among academic medical centers."

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Study helps academic medical centers, complex teaching medical centers and community hospitals identify structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity.

"Today's leading hospitals are leveraging advanced analytics and innovative technology to provide superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences and while effectively managing costs," said Byron Jobe, president and chief executive officer for Vizient. "Receiving this award indicates that The University of Kansas Health System has demonstrated a leadership style focused on results and a culture of collaboration and adaptability that is necessary to succeed during this time of change in the health care industry."

"Patients need to know their clinical outcomes will be the best, they will be treated with respect and their care will be as good as possible," Tammy Peterman, president of the health system's Kansas City division and executive vice president, chief operating officer, chief nursing officer for The University of Kansas Health System said. "The Vizient results recognizing The University of Kansas Health System as the 5th best academic medical center in the country show patients they will consistently receive the high quality of care for which we are known."

This honor follows several recent national honors for The University of Kansas Health System.

In August it was announced The University of Kansas Hospital is ranked among the top 1% of hospitals in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2018-19 Best Hospitals list. It is nationally ranked in nine specialties, more than any other hospital in the region. U.S. News also recognized The University of Kansas Hospital as the "Best Hospital in Kansas" and "Best Hospital in Kansas City." The hospital has received these awards every year they have been presented.

