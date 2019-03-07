The University of Kansas Health System Selects Connexient for Digital Patient Navigation System

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Kansas Health System has selected Connexient's MediNav Digital Wayfinding solution to help patients and visitors more easily navigate some of its hospitals and clinics throughout Kansas City. The "Indoor GPS" technology will improve the patient experience and reduce missed and late appointments.

The University of Kansas Health System is the region's premier academic health system providing a full range of care. It offers more options for patients with serious conditions because of its expertise and leadership in medical research and education. The health system has more than 80 hospital and clinical locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

MediNav provides the most advanced turn-by-turn indoor navigation for hospitals with popular features like Parking Planner, Find My Car, and Meet Me. MediNav can also be integrated with Epic's MyChart appointment scheduling to make it easier for patients to get to their appointments on time.

"We are excited to partner with Connexient on our new Digital Patient Navigation System (DPNS)," said Chris Wilson, vice president of innovation and system integration at The University of Kansas Health System. "This digital wayfinding technology will help our patients, their families and guests experience a well-orchestrated visit from home to appointment. We look forward to integrating wayfinding with appointment schedules in our electronic medical record."

"The University of Kansas Health System is extremely innovative in providing technology to improve the patient experience," said Mark Green, Connexient CEO and Co-Founder. "With a large medical center campus and many other care locations in Kansas City, the need for a comprehensive navigation system is critical to helping patients, visitors, students, nurses and doctors find their way."

About Connexient:

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services to hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

MediNav™ provides dynamic, turn-by-turn indoor navigation, voice prompts, off-route notifications, visual landmark references and popular features such as MeetMe, Parking Planner, and Find My Car. This experience is similar to what billions of users have come to expect in the outdoor world with Google Maps or Waze, but now patients and visitors have an indoor guide to get them from home to their appointment. With 60 hospital sites and 70 million square feet mapped, Connexient is the clear market leader for digital wayfinding in healthcare.

