The University of Notre Dame Partners with Bisk to Deliver Online Women in Leadership Course

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Notre Dame's Stayer Center for Executive Education announces a new online Women in Leadership course, offered through its top ranked Mendoza College of Business.

Launching on Sept. 1, the course prepares women to build strategic leadership skills, lead effective change, practice ethical decision making, negotiate and resolve conflict, and build relationships through mentorship and networking. The course is intended for women with a range of professional experience, from first stages of their careers to senior leadership to re-entering the workforce.

"Women in Leadership was designed with a specific focus on topics related to gender diversity and inclusivity that are critical to an organization's success," said Robin Kistler, the director of non-degree programs at the Stayer Center for Executive Education. "It is important for Notre Dame to offer educational opportunities that inspire women to engage in purposeful career development and provide transformational leadership that benefits their organizations and communities."

"We have been working diligently to create a program that provides the resources and dynamic environment where women can learn, grow and impact their organizations in positive ways," said Walter Clements, associate dean of the Stayer Center for Executive Education.

Created by distinguished faculty with working professionals in mind, the four-week course is offered 100% online so that participants can get a world-class business education from one of the top-rated business schools, from anywhere in the world. Three Mendoza faculty members will teach the course: associate teaching professors Amanda McKendree and Angela Logan, and Alice Obermiller, director of Experiential Learning and Leadership Development in Mendoza's Graduate Business Programs.

The Women in Leadership course can be taken on its own or with an online Executive Certificate in Leadership for comprehensive leadership training.

The program is powered by Bisk, a global leader in digital learning that partners with universities to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world.

"In support of Notre Dame's mission of developing professionals that ask more of business and of themselves, Women in Leadership provides development for women in all stages of their careers through a values-based approach, using leadership as a force for good," said Rebecca Laman, vice president of strategic partnerships at Bisk.

"We are honored to partner with the University of Notre Dame to create this important program," said Bisk CEO, Mike Bisk. "Women in Leadership was designed to inspire and empower emerging leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to become key influencers."

To learn more, visit Notre Dame Online or call 855-300-1475.

The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is a premier Catholic business school that fosters academic excellence while promoting business as a force for good in society. A leader in values-based education with the message of Ask More of Business™, the College offers innovative coursework that integrates experiential learning, a faculty renowned for teaching and research, international study opportunities, and interactions with some of the foremost business thought leaders.

Mendoza degree programs include top-ranked Undergraduate Studies, which offers six majors – accountancy, finance, business technology, business analytics, management consulting and marketing – as well as 11 graduate business degrees: Notre Dame MBA, Executive MBA, Executive MBA-Chicago, Master of Science in Accountancy, Master of Science in Business Analytics, Master of Science in Business Analytics-Chicago, Master of Science in Finance-Chicago, Master of Science in Management, Master of Nonprofit Administration, Executive Master of Nonprofit Administration and the dual-degree Notre Dame MBA/Master of Science in Business Analytics. Mendoza also offers custom and open-enrollment programs in executive education and nonprofit administration. For more information, visit Mendoza.nd.edu.

