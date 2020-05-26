The University of Tulsa now enrolling online MBA and M.S. in Cyber Security students for fall 2020

TULSA, Okla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tulsa (TU), Oklahoma's highest-ranked national university, is now enrolling for its recently launched online MBA and elevating its online Master's in Cyber Security with Noodle Partners, the fastest-growing online program manager.

Increasingly, adult learners are opting for programs that fit their busy lives. TU is working to improve the accessibility of their programs by meeting those students where they are — online.

The online MBA offers a part-time option to prepare students for career advancement in the private and public sectors as well as for positions of leadership and responsibility in business and society.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing job sectors in the United States; the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 32% increase in employment from 2018 to 2028, more than six times higher than the average for domestic careers. For 20 years, TU has been one of only a few institutions designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance and Cyber Defense Education.

"The University of Tulsa is excited to leverage the resources and expertise of Noodle Partners to further develop these two online degree programs and meet the needs of students seeking a research, university-level education outside of a traditional classroom setting," said TU Interim President Janet Levit. "TU's MBA and M.S. in Cyber Security attract highly motivated working professionals who will use the degrees to advance their careers and support the nation's thriving business and technology industries."

TU's online MBA program features readily available student access to top-notch faculty along with small class sizes that promote participation and interaction among peers and faculty in the online environment. The degree is ideal for online learners seeking a flexible schedule that allows them to balance work and other priorities. Students who enroll in two courses per semester can complete the program in 24 months and receive career placement assistance from the Business Career Center.

The online M.S. in Cyber Security requires 30 credits to graduate. The program offers an online curriculum along with the option to take one week of immersive courses on campus where students complete hands-on, intensive training guided by faculty. The program is designed to be completed in 24 months, and students can continue to work as full-time professionals while earning their degree.

"TU is making an excellent strategic move by launching these innovative online programs," said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle Partners. "We have total confidence in our partnership with TU, and we're excited to see how its incoming cohorts of students leverage their degrees in the workforce."

About The University of Tulsa

TU is a private, doctoral degree-granting institution that fosters a rich, diverse experience for students through mutual respect and cultural appreciation. With undergraduate, graduate and law students from 60 countries, TU is ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma by U.S. News & World Report and the Wall Street Journal. Research opportunities start the moment students step on campus. Innovation and entrepreneurship are emphasized in equal measure with foundational coursework and design-thinking exercises. Through collaboration and commitment, the TU community generates prosperity, cultivates justice and serves others. Real-world experience is plentiful, and domestic alumni report a 96% placement rate.

About Noodle Partners

Founded by a team of education and technology veterans, Noodle Partners creates innovative online and hybrid programs while improving traditional classroom models. Noodle Partners has the capability to work with universities on every aspect of building a certificate or degree program that they choose—marketing, student recruitment, enrollment, curriculum design, student engagement, support services, graduate placement, and alumni engagement—and provides a high level of fit and finish. For more information, visit noodle-partners.com or follow us on Twitter @Noodle_Partners or LinkedIn.

