The University of Windsor and BlackBerry Partner to Educate Future Data Scientists

WINDSOR, Ontario and WATERLOO, Ontario , May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Windsor and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced they have partnered to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the University's Graduate Master's Program in Applied Computing. The curriculum, called BlackBerry Bootcamp, will be taught as part of a required Network Security course, and completion of the curriculum will account for a portion of the student's final grade.

BlackBerry Bootcamp will cover a range of cybersecurity topics including digital identity protection and privacy, software engineering, the latest techniques of cybercriminals, advanced threat detection technologies, and more. It will be delivered over 10 weeks starting on May 18, as a remote learning program to ensure students can continue their education during the COVID-19 health crisis.

"The University of Windsor is pleased to partner with BlackBerry to provide learning opportunities for our students," said Rob Gordon, President at University of Windsor. "This innovative remote learning collaboration will provide students a unique opportunity to develop crucial data science skills and expertise that will allow them to excel in an increasingly digital marketplace."

"Ontario continues to lead the way with innovative partnerships that enhance the educational opportunities for our post-secondary students. I am pleased to see the University of Windsor partner with BlackBerry to provide practical training on cybersecurity, software engineering and privacy protection," said Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities. "I commend the collaborative spirit shown by BlackBerry and the University of Windsor."

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Windsor on student education and enable them to have a successful STEM career," said Neelam Sandhu, Vice President of Business Operations & Strategic Accounts, Office of the CEO at BlackBerry. "Now more than ever partnerships such as this are critical to ensure students can continue to learn remotely and prepare them to pursue careers in high-demand fields such as Data Science."

About the University of Windsor

The University of Windsor is a progressive, student-centred institution which provides a quality education shaped by community challenges, a transitioning world, and technological advancements. Our goal is to enable our graduates to make a better world through education, scholarship, research, and social engagement. To us, promise is about our students and what they can achieve, as well as the commitment of our faculty and staff. It's why we're here. Located next to North America's busiest border, the University of Windsor, is one of Canada's most important internationally oriented institutions, with a very diverse student population. Once on campus, you will find an atmosphere that fosters close co-operation between students and faculty and an ongoing commitment to excellence. The University of Windsor is a place where new and innovative ways of teaching and learning are the norm, research and creativity are helping our region and the country, and we are engaging our capacity to address challenges related to the Great Lakes, borders, safe and healthy communities, sustainable manufacturing, and other current issues. To learn more, visit UWindsor.ca and follow @UWindsor.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 150M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

