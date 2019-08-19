The Unprecedented Global Reach And Operating Presence Of Century 21 Real Estate LLC Surpasses 10,000-Office Milestone

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With real estate more 'Glocal' than ever, the news announced today by Century 21 Real Estate that its system is now operating in 10,000 offices worldwide provides a competitive advantage for home buyers and sellers, and for securing long-term growth and market share for the C21® Network's affiliated brokers. The unprecedented global reach of the CENTURY 21® brand is a connection and collaboration of 130,000+ relentless independent sales professionals in 82 countries and territories who live their mission to defy mediocrity and delivery extraordinary experiences, and a presence that so-called disruptors, and others in the industry, cannot match. In a world where the daily course of industry business is increasingly being conducted country-to-country and continent-to-continent, the global growth of the brand is a real differentiator for local clients and their C21 Network professional.

"With our mission and overall brand cultural transformation challenging the status quo and helping to move the industry from transactional to experiential, our franchise model is working for our affiliated brokers and agents and more importantly, helping their clients reach the best real estate outcomes possible," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I'm proud of our history of making a difference in the lives of families worldwide, and excited to know that we are set-up to benefit current and future generations of real estate owners and entrepreneurs around the world."

The news of surpassing 10,000 offices around the world comes on the heels of the announcement that, to date in 2019, 32 affiliated brokerages signed long-term agreements to remain with the brand and 14 companies and over 500 independent agents choosing to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate over all competitors in the market.

The 32 affiliated brokerages who renewed with Century 21 Real Estate include:

CENTURY 21 Action, REALTORS®, Minot, ND

21 Action, REALTORS®, CENTURY 21 All Professional, Port Saint Lucie, FL

21 All Professional, CENTURY 21 Arroyo Seco, Los Angeles, CA

21 Arroyo Seco, CENTURY 21 Atlantic Professional Realty, Absecon, NJ

21 Atlantic Professional Realty, CENTURY 21 Charlton Realty, Nashville, TN

21 Charlton Realty, CENTURY 21 Coast to Coast, Tierra Verde, FL

21 Coast to Coast, CENTURY 21 Dan Cheney & Associates, Inc., Sanger, CA

21 Dan Cheney & Associates, Inc., CENTURY 21 Executive Team, Tampa, FL

21 Executive Team, CENTURY 21 Family Tree, Aurora, MO

21 Family Tree, CENTURY 21 Flagstaff Realty, Flagstaff, AZ

21 Flagstaff Realty, CENTURY 21 Gold Award Homes, Tomah, WI

21 Gold Award Homes, CENTURY 21 Hometown Brokers, Billings, MT

21 Hometown Brokers, CENTURY 21 Hometown, REALTORS ® , Seneca, SC

21 Hometown, REALTORS , CENTURY 21 Kelly Davis, Inc., Colville, WA

21 Kelly Davis, Inc., CENTURY 21 Legacy Realty, Willis Point, TX

21 Legacy Realty, Willis CENTURY 21 Nature Coast, Crystal River, FL

21 Nature Coast, CENTURY 21 Norma Altman, REALTORS ® , Millburn, NJ

21 Norma Altman, REALTORS , CENTURY 21 North East (formerly North Shore), Peabody, MA

21 North East (formerly North Shore), CENTURY 21 Patty Snell & Associates, Tuscaloosa, AL

21 Patty Snell & Associates, CENTURY 21 Pierce & Bair, Inc., Kennett Square, PA

21 Pierce & Bair, Inc., CENTURY 21 Pierce Realty, Mercer, WI

21 Pierce Realty, CENTURY 21 Premier Group, Pittsburg, TX

21 Premier Group, CENTURY 21 Price Right, Lewiston, ID

21 Price Right, CENTURY 21 Ramos Realty, Bethlehem, PA

21 Ramos Realty, CENTURY 21 RiverStone, Sandpoint, ID

21 RiverStone, CENTURY 21 Schlossbach Realty, Belmar, NJ

21 Schlossbach Realty, CENTURY 21 Shawmut, Brighton, MA

21 Shawmut, CENTURY 21 Sierra, REALTORS®, Mariposa, CA

21 Sierra, REALTORS®, CENTURY 21 Stamm Eddy, Newington, CT

21 Stamm Eddy, CENTURY 21 Topsail Realty, Bristol, RI

21 Topsail Realty, CENTURY 21 Yarrow & Associates, Lancaster, CA

Recent companies who chose to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate during the first half of 2019 include:

CENTURY 21 Access, Columbia, MO

21 Access, CENTURY 21 Coast Properties, Santa Rosa Beach, FL

21 Coast Properties, CENTURY 21 Envision, Upper Marlboro, MD

21 Envision, CENTURY 21 Full Realty Services, Murrieta CA

21 Full Realty Services, CENTURY 21 Gust Realty, Glen Ellyn, IL

21 Gust Realty, CENTURY 21 NuVision, Chicago, IL

21 NuVision, CENTURY 21 Post Realty, Auburn, NY

21 Post Realty, CENTURY 21 ReCom Real Estate, Denver, CO

21 ReCom Real Estate, CENTURY 21 Realty Advisors, Austin, TX

21 Realty Advisors, CENTURY 21 Rosa Leon, Tampa FL

21 Rosa Leon, CENTURY 21 Royal, Scarsdale, NY

21 Royal, CENTURY 21 Stein Posner Real Estate, Boca Raton FL

21 Stein Posner Real Estate, CENTURY 21 Total Real Estate Solutions, High Point, NC

21 Total Real Estate Solutions, CENTURY 21 Tropical Breeze Realty, Port Charlotte, FL

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 131,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

